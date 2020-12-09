Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Star Dish For Her Cookbook 'Cravings'; Watch

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram to reveal one of her star dishes for her cookbook Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The model-turned-author called it her new 'Cravings3 frontrunner stunner'. The scrumptious post attracted the eyeballs of several fans who couldn't hold back from commenting and appreciating Chrissy's culinary skills. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post below.

Chrissy Teigen reveals new star dish for cookbook 'Cravings'

In the post, Chrissy was seen slicing a quiche-filled baguette. She donned a white flowy top that had black florals doodled on it. Chrissy left her messy hair and smiled while flaunting her crisp baguette to her fans. In her caption, Chrissy wrote about how she received more DMs on Instagram concerning this dish than her other food posts.

Later, she shared with her fans how she tested the crusty quiche-filled baguette bite by bite. Talking about the flavour Chrissy revealed that she loved each bite and was convinced that it would be one of the starring dishes of her third book. She also quipped, "Perhaps even a cover girl? I think she deserves it."

The cookbook author further went on to explain the ingredients used in the dish. She revealed that the dish contained eggs whipped with gruyere, cheddar, spinach and mushrooms with a topping of sweet and salty ham.

She also encouraged her fans to go ahead and try it. She wrote, "And you'd be welcome to make it your own! Phew. What a BEAUT. Simple, full of flavour and a major crowd-pleaser. Here's to my new Cravings3 frontrunner stunner!!" Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post below.

Chrissy Teigen's cookbook's star dish

Chrissy's ardent fans were quick to comment on the post. But the dish also grabbed the attention of her husband John Legend who wrote, "Flawless!" on the post. One of the fans wrote, "I have to make this! Three of my favourite foods.... quiche, gruyere cheese and ham. While another penned, "this recipe right up our street".

Another fan quipped, "You can't leave us like that. We need recipe now!!!! Looks soooooo yummy". while another fan toasted to the author, "Cheers! Toasting to you!". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Fans' comments and reactions

