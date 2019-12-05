What Is Threaded Paneer And A Simple Recipe To Make It At Home

Threaded paneer is an innovative Indian Chinese dish that is famous in Mumbai joints. Shredded paneer is basically deep-fried paneer logs which are wrapped up with shredded wonton sheets or shredded filo dough. The USP of this is that apart from looking delicious, it also tastes delicious and it is something that many people are unaware of. So, for those who don’t know what this dish is, check out this recipe that even you can make it at home.

ALSO READ| Paneer Recipes: Til-e-Paneer And Other Easy And Quick Snacks To Make At Home

What is Threaded paneer ?

Shredded filo dough is often used in mostly greek, Turkish and middle eastern nations for making kataifi. You can easily get shredded filo dough from any supermarket and for those who don't have access can use wonton sheets and cut them into super thin slices using a sharp knife. Although slicing the wonton sheets won't make those super thin shredded filo effect but it will still work for the recipe. Let’s see how to make the shredded paneer at home.

ALSO READ| Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home

How to make Threaded paneer?

Take 200 gms paneer cut into a log shape in a bowl, mix ginger garlic paste, 1 tsp soy sauce and 1tbsp green chilli sauce along with salt and crushed back pepper and mix it well. Take 8-10 wonton sheets and shred them or use store-bought shredded filo dough. Now in another bowl, add cornflour and all-purpose flour along with water to have a thick batter consistency and add salt and black pepper powder. Mix them well and dip each paneer into this batter after which you need to cover the with the shredded wonton sheets or shredded filo dough. Once they stuck to the paneer, take one by one and deep fry them in oil until golden brown. Serve with condiments of your choice. although schezwan chutney or coriander chutney pair well with these paneer delicacies.

ALSO READ| Paneer Tikka: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect Lip-smacking Dish At Home

ALSO READ| Palak Paneer Recipe: Cook That Perfect & Lip-smacking Palak Paneer At Home