Churros: A List Of The Best Places To Find Churros In Mumbai

Churros is a crispy and sugary dessert that one can have on a chilly night. This Spanish dessert has taken over the world with its shape and taste. This unique dessert is simple to make with the right mix of the batter, a frying pan, sugar, and chocolate. This fried-dough pastry is now available in almost every major city and is a must-try for all dessert lovers. Listed below are some of the best places where one can find lip-smacking churros in Mumbai:

Best places for churros in Mumbai

1) Chocolateria San Churro

If there is one place to try some authentic churros, then it has got to be this place. They serve one of the best churros in the city. Their signature churros come with a variety of side dips, from chocolate sauce to maple, strawberries, milk chocolate and more. Sanchurros will take you into the world of churros.

2) Torro Churro

This is another great place that serves some amazing churros. One can get churros in different shapes and sauces. Their dark chocolate churros are a signature dish here and people simply gobble the dish in minutes. They also serve savory churros with a variety of other fried spicy sauces.

3) Bombay Churros

Want a churro sundae? Well, the Bombay churros are the place to be for dessert lovers who want it all, be it cream, ice cream, fruit, or dark chocolate sauces. The Bombay Churros serves churros in different shapes and sauces. They serve mini savory churros as well.

