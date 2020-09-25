'Coffee Prince’s' Gong Yoo-Eun Hye Met After 13 Years; Ask Each Other About Marriage Plans

'Coffee Prince' released thirteen years ago and the cast of the drama recently came together for a reunion. Fans of the drama cannot get enough of the chemistry betwwen the actors. Lead actors Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye met exclusively and spoke about everything old to new. From asking about their career to marriage plans, the lead actors looked quite comfortable during the candid reunion.

Coffee Prince's Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye's meeting

The 'Coffee Prince' cast came together to be a part of a new MBC documentary series, Docuflex. The cast came back to the same location where the drama was shot thirteen years ago. In the video that was shared by MBC, the actors are unknowingly re-enacting the scenes, where Gong Yoo’s character tastes the coffee for the first time. The two look exactly the same as thirteen years ago as per comments on the video. After sipping on the freshly brewed coffee, Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye ask each other about their marriage plans.

Coffee Prince cast's conversation

Yoon Eun Hye asks, “When do you plan on getting married? Are you interested?" While replying to her Gong Yoo said, “I’m not thinking I’ll never get married or anything like that. But I think I just missed my timing.” In turn, Gong Yoo also questioned her on her marriage plans as translated by Koreaboo, he asks, “What about you? Why haven’t you gotten married yet?" Eun had more reasons for her own as per the video, she said, “I have this desire to work as hard as I can in this field before I get married. I want to work hard for a little longer.”

Gong Yoo was quick to recall the similarities between Yoon Eun Hye and her character Eun Chan in the drama 'Coffee Prince'. He also jokes about how “she left me in the story to study in another country”. Gong Yoo feels happy that Eun is ambitious

Watch the full video of the two actors' interaction-

