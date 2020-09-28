Jimmy Butler Ready To Take Big Face Coffee To The Next Level, Wants Logo Trademarked

After arriving at the NBA bubble, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler started his own coffee business from his hotel room. Teammate Myers Leonard first uploaded a photo of the Big Face Coffee menu, which explained that Butler was charging $20 for every cup – irrespective of size. However, as per reports, Butler could be more serious about taking Big Face Coffee to the next level by trademarking his logo.

Also read | Jimmy Butler runs $20 Big Face Coffee business from his hotel room at NBA bubble: Jimmy Butler Coffee

Is Jimmy Butler serious about his Big Face Coffee business?

Jimmy Butler brought a French press into the NBA Bubble & started running his own coffee biz out of his room. Everything is $20 and no IOUs.



How serious is Jimmy? He filed a trademark application to register the logo for his coffee hustle! (h/t @Caleb_Mezzy) pic.twitter.com/lIPaZmLwDB — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 15, 2020

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Butler is working with a legal firm in Pittsburgh to try and trademark Big Face Coffee's logo. The filing, which was shared by the Sentinel, detailed the logo from the words Big Face to the smiley face and "squiggly line" drawn. Reports add that the trademark could also be for merchandise, housewares like mugs, non-alcoholic beverages like canned coffee and other cafe items. While Butler is yet to speak on the matter, the Heat forward could consider a cafe franchise.

Also read | Jimmy Butler on what Heat need to clinch the NBA title: 'The test is LeBron James'

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn't kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard's Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

According to the photo shared, Butler had written the menu on the whiteboard and placed it outside his hotel room. Butler offers multiple items – a latte, a cappuccino, a macchiato, an Americano – prizing them at $20 for any size. Bulter also drew two smiley faces in between the cups and has also mentioned that customers can only pay him by cash. While speaking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Butler explained that it was difficult to find good coffee in the bubble. "So I might bump it up to 30 bucks a cup. People here can afford it," Butler said. His side polular business was confirmed by his agent Bernard Lee.

Also read | Jimmy Butler was an easy get for NBA Finals-bound Heat: Jimmy Butler NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler told Rachel Nichols he's selling coffee to fellow players inside the bubble for $20. ☕



The guy has a french press machine inside his room. Gotta respect the hustle. pic.twitter.com/omECUnHwY7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2020

NBA Finals schedule

The Heat, who beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Butler finished ECF Game 6 with a 22-point performance, leading the Heat to their 125-113 victory. The finals are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, 6:30 am IST).

Also read | Jimmy Butler is NBA's most consistent player NOT Giannis or LeBron; stats prove

(Image credits: NBA Twitter, Myers Leonard Twitter)