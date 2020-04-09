Quarantine Cooking | Here Are Some Microwave Meals That You Can Easily Make At Home

Since the nation is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people are craving their favourite outside food from the places that were always on their list. But unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the restaurants, and shops are closed. Not only this but also the people are very sceptical when it comes to having outside food. Many people are looking for recipes that they can try at home. Here are a quick and easy microwave-friendly dishes that will satisfy your taste buds.

Here are microwave friendly dishes that you can easily make at home

Mug Cake

If you are sad that your favourite bakery is not open anymore. Here is a quick solution. This simple 2-minute mug cake will not only satisfy your hunger but will also taste like the cake from your favourite bakery. Follow the instruction given in the video and your mug cake will be ready in no time.

Dhokla

The popular Gujarati snack is not only filling but is also very healthy. You can make tasty dhokla at home. All you need is besan, curd, ginger. Follow this video and make delicious dhoklas at home. It takes about 10 minutes to make this dhokla.

Mac n Cheese

If you are craving the mac n cheese pasta from your favourite Italian restaurant then with this simple recipe you can make restaurant-style mac n cheese at home.You need macaroni, cheese, milk, salt, pepper and a microwave. Follow the recipe given in the video and you are good to go.

Fudge

You might be missing the desserts of your favourite cake shop. But this perfect fudge recipe will satisfy all your dessert cravings. This chocolate fudge is a perfect combination of nuts and chocolates. Watch the video and follow the recipe accordingly.

