Corn And Cheese Balls Recipe: How To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Corn Cheese Balls is an amazing and delicious dish for starters during a dinner party or on regular days. These deep-fried cheese balls can also be served at tea-time on a rainy or cool day. Made with easily available ingredients like corn, cheese, bell peppers, and among others, the dish is a great snack idea when you have unexpected guests. Serve Corn Cheese Balls Recipe hot with dips like Cottage Cheese Dip, Tomato sauce or Peanut Chilli Dipping Sauce. Read on to know the recipe.

Corn and Cheese Balls recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cheese, grated

1 Potato (Aloo), boiled and mashed

1/2 cup Corn Kernels, boiled

3 tablespoon Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), finely chopped

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon Red Chilli flakes

1/2 tablespoon dried oregano

1/2 tablespoon Black pepper powder

1/8 tablespoon Garlic

1-1/2 tablespoon Cornflour

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons All-Purpose Flour (Maida)

1 cup Whole Wheat Bread crumbs

Cooking oil, as required for deep frying

Method:

To prepare corn cheese balls, get all the required ingredients handy. From grated cheese, boil veggies to mash boiled potatoes.

Take a mixing bowl and add the grated cheese, boiled and mashed potato, boiled yellow corn, green capsicum, coriander leaves, red chilli flakes, crushed oregano, pepper, garlic paste, cornflour and salt. Mix everything well.

Take a little oil on your palm and prepare balls from the mixture.

Take another bowl, and add all-purpose flour and water. Mix them to get pouring consistency batter.

Take a Kadai or frying pan, heat enough oil for deep fry.

Put some plain flour on one side and bread crumbs on the other side of your work surface.

Roll these balls first in plain flour, then dip them in all-purpose flour batter and then in bread crumbs.

Repeat the same process to coat all corn and cheese balls.

Later, deep fry coated cheese balls on a medium flame until it becomes golden coloured from everywhere.

Serve the dish with dips like Cottage Cheese Dip, Tzatziki or Peanut Chilli Dipping Sauce.

