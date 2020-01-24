Chocolate Mud Cake Recipe To Make The Lip-smacking Dessert In Easy Steps

A chocolate mud cake, popularly known as Mississippi mud pie, is a chocolate-based dessert that reportedly originated in the US state of Mississippi. The treat is topped with some molten chocolate sauce on top of a crumbly chocolate cake crust. Usually served with ice cream, a mud cake is a Thanksgiving delight.

While Mississippi mud pie was originally associated with Southern United States cuisine, the dish has gained an international reputation in recent years, owing in large part to the sheer amount of chocolate in each serving. The name "Mississippi mud pie" is derived from the dense cake that resembles the banks of the Mississippi River. Here are a few easy steps you need to follow to bake a perfect chocolate mud cake recipe.

Ingredients

250g butter, chopped

200g dark chocolate, chopped

2 cups caster sugar

1 cup of cold water

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup self-raising flour, sifted

1 1/2 cups plain flour, sifted

1/4 cup cocoa powder, sifted

Chocolate flakes, to serve

200g dark chocolate, chopped

2/3 cup thickened cream

Recipe

Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C. Grease a 6cm-deep, 22cm round cake pan with some butter spray or melt butter. Line base and sides with baking paper.

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add chocolate, sugar and 1 cup cold water. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool for 10 minutes.

Add some eggs. Stir to combine. Add flours and cocoa. Stir until smooth. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre has moist crumbs clinging. Stand for 10 minutes in pan. Turn out onto a wire rack to cool.

Meanwhile, to make chocolate ganache, place chocolate and cream in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Refrigerate the mixture for over 30 minutes or until thick enough to spread. Spread over cake. Top with chocolate flakes. Stand for 10 minutes or until ganache is set. Serve.

(Promo Image Source: Unsplash, clicked by Jordane Mathieu)