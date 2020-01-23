Chicken Sausage Salad Recipe To Make At Home For A Healthy Dinner

A number of people are choosing a healthy diet and avoiding all junk food. A great hack to a healthy body is to follow the rule of eating early dinners. Dinner is a person’s last meal just before sleeping thus food that goes inside the body should be easily digested. Salad has all the qualities of a great meal, and adding some ingredients like chicken will surely help add on some protein to your diet. Read more about chicken salad recipe for a healthy dinner.
Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Follows Maharashtra, Mandates Preamble Reciting In Schools On Saturdays
Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes
Also Read | Dip Recipes For Chips That Are Perfect And Easy To Make For A House-party
Chicken Sausage Salad Recipes
Ingredients
- 12 small cups of a baby potato
- 2 tsp of vegetable oil
- 450 g i.e 6 sausages of extra lean chicken sausage
- 1 cup i.e ½ bunch chopped of Rocket leaves
- ½ cup i.e 120g of 99% fat-free plain Greek yoghurt
- 2 tsp of olive oil
- 1 tsp of lemon juice
- 1 clove of crushed garlic
- 1 cup of sprigs picked watercress
- 1 medium sliced Lebanese cucumber
- 250 g of cherry tomato
Also Read | Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm
Also Read | Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home
Salad Recipe
- Put the potato in a saucepan and fill it with some cold water. Boil the water over high heat. Cook for 10 minutes and wait till until it gets tender. Drain the water and keep the pan aside to cool.
- Alongside, heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Put the sausages in the pan and keep turning for 6-8 minutes or until browned and cooked. Slice the sausages diagonally.
- Take a food processor and process the rocket, yoghurt, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic until smooth. Season with sufficient quantity of salt and pepper.
- Add the potato, sausage, watercress, cucumber and tomato in a serving bowl altogether. Drizzle the rest with some of the rocket and yoghurt dressing and toss to coat.