Coronavirus Social Distancing Bringing Out Inner Chef In Many B'town Celebs

The worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has put many countries under lockdown. Local governments of these affected nations have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected the film industry too. Many Bollywood stars are under self-quarantine and practicing social distancing due to Coronavirus. In their free time, Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Malaika Arora are seen cooking and are enjoying their time doing it. Take a look at stars and what they are cooking at home during Coronavirus quarantine time.

Celebs who are cooking as they spend time at home due to coronavirus

Sara Ali Khan cooking an omelette

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her making different kinds of eggs for breakfast. She shared a boomerang of her making the omelet and also shared a picture of her breakfast after it was ready. Take a look at the picture here.

Milli Mathur makes pickle

In the video shared by Mini Mathur, she is seen teaching her fans on how to make gajar gobhi shalgam achaar. In this video she shared the full recipe of her grandmother’s pickle. She captioned the picture by writing “Quarantine Cooking - Mathur Style Since there’s only as much one can do while in self isolation, I’m busy being a domestic goddess... re arranging the fridge, pantry, linen closet and yay I have finally edited my gajar gobhi shalgam achaar recipe.”

Malaika Arora makes curry

In this clip, it can be seen that Malaika Arora is preparing Malabari veg stew. The curry she is cooking looks tempting. Malaika also asked her fans to be indoor and be safe. This is not the first time Malaika has advised fans to be indoors and safe. She has been on an awareness spree from past a few days.

Ananya Panday bakes

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures of her cooking. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen with her sister. Ananya’s sister is seen holding a hot plate of cookies. Ananya captioned the picture by writing “we baked cookies!! 🍪💓 (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips 🤭) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew 😇.”

Chunky Panday the superchef

Chunky Panday recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of him serving food for Ananya Panday. In the picture, Ananya is seen sporting a grey Metallica t-shirt and white shorts. Chunky Panday can be seen in a yellow polo and black jeans. Chunky Panday reposted this picture which his wife had shared. In the image has been captioned by writing “Homemade oatmeal pancakes specially prepared by chef Chunky Panday”. This just goes to show that Chunky Panday is treating his daughter Ananya Panday during the outbreak.