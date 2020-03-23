NFL Draft 2020 Could Be Relocated From Las Vegas To TV Studio Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The NFL Draft 2020 could be the latest victim of the rapid outbreak of coronavirus across the United States. With the NFL looking to avoid postponing the draft, reports in the US suggest the league could be forced to relocate the draft out of Las Vegas. The NFL Draft 2020 could, therefore, take place inside a TV studio as the league tries to work around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the draft officially canceled in Las Vegas, the NFL is currently planning to have some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making selections. per @LATimesfarmer pic.twitter.com/us89sz1RRU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 22, 2020

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 Las Vegas: Ohio State Buckeyes' Edge Rusher Chase Young Leads Non-QB Pack

NFL Draft 2020 coronavirus: NFL Draft 2020 Las Vegas could be relocated

The NFL Draft 2020 was originally scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas. Initially, it was reported that the draft would take place in Las Vegas but behind closed doors. However, under current circumstances, the officials have reportedly agreed to conduct the draft proceedings in a 'studio setting'. The dates will remain the same.

The report from the Los Angeles Times further states that the NFL is constantly discussing the fate of the NFL Draft 2020 but has chosen to keep things under wraps till the officials arrive at a common consensus. If the draft does take place in a studio, it will reportedly involve cut-ins from team headquarters while making the selection at a given slot.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 Las Vegas Patriots Awarded League-high 4 Compensatory Selections

NFL Draft 2020 coronavirus: Roger Goodell confirms draft plans

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently released a statement cancelling all draft-related fan events. The statement read, 'This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens. While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.'

It is also believed that Roger Goodell and the NFL hierarchy are looking into 'innovative options' to successfully conduct all the draft business.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 Las Vegas: Joe Burrow Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

NFL Draft 2020 coronavirus: NFL players with coronavirus

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quentin Polin announced on Twitter that he could have possibly contracted coronavirus. However, so far it has not been confirmed by the Raiders or the NFL if Polin or any other player in the league has tested positive for COVID-19. However, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

My doctor told me that he is sure me, my wife, and our two year-old daughter have COVID-19, but that’s the Ohio Health Department wasn’t administering tests because we aren’t high risk. I guess they just don’t want the real number of infected people in the state to be known. — Quentin Poling (@callmeQQQQQ) March 17, 2020

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 Las Vegas: Miami Dolphins Lead Cap Space With Gaping Holes To Fill