Cotton Candy: Easy Ways To Make This Sweet Treat At Home

One thing that most people look forward to when in an amusement park is Cotton candy. You definitely must have memories standing in the queue with other kids and choosing on the colour of the Cotton candy - pin or blue. No one can resist this classic fluffy treat. You don't have to wait to go to an amusement park to eat Cotton candy, you can learn how to make this treat and turn your home into a carnival.

Ingredients:

4 cups of sugar

1 cup of corn syrup

1 cup of water

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of raspberry extract

2 drops of pink food colouring

Lollipop sticks

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home

Step 1: Mix the Ingredients

Put the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt in a pan over medium heat. Stir the ingredients together. Wait until the sugar melts. You can use a brush to wipe off the sugar crystals from forming.

Step 2: Heat the mixture

Heat the mixture to 320 degrees F. You can take help of a thermometer for this purpose instead of getting a gigantic machine. Then pour the hot liquid in a container, preferably a heatproof container. Now, add the extract and food colouring of your choice. You can be adventurous and try for colouring of your choice.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Some Of The Best Cafes To Find Fluffy Pancakes In Mumbai

Step 3: Spin the Cotton candy

Dip the fangs of the whisk in the mixture and drizzle the strands back and forth. It is advised to take a parchment paper. Repeat the procedure until you get a nest of Cotton candy strands. The sugar will start to get thickened, but you can microwave for the right consistency. Now you can eat the fluffy cotton candy directly or spin into a lollipop.

ALSO READ | Donuts In Mumbai: Best Places To Eat This Sweet Delicacy In The City Of Mumbai

Your cotton candy is ready to be served. This simple recipe of Cotton candy can turn your home into a carnival. You can enjoy the evenings with your friends and have a great time. You can even place the servings in an airtight container for long-lasting use and that will help keep the moisture and the sugar will not melt. You can eat and relish this cotton candy whenever you want.

ALSO READ | Waffles: Here Are 5 Different And Tasty Types That You Have To Try Out