Donuts In Mumbai: Best Places To Eat This Sweet Delicacy In The City Of Mumbai

Doughnuts are usually deep-fried from a flour dough and are generally either ring-shaped or a number of shapes without a hole with a filling inside. They are a bakery dessert which is supposed to be light and fluffy. They can be coated with chocolate or just glazed or even sprinkled with chocolate. Here is a list of places in Mumbai to eat doughnuts at:

Krispy Kreme

This is an American doughnut company and coffee house chain which is owned by JAB Holding Company. It was founded in 1937 by Vermon Rudolph, who bought the yeast-raised recipe from a chef from New Orleans. For generations, Krispy Kreme has been serving delicious doughnuts which are known to be light and fluffy topped with a rich glaze that melts in the mouth. It has twenty-five varieties of doughnuts sold. The topmost selling doughnut of Krispy Kreme is their Original Glazed doughnut. Among others, they have chocolate doughnuts, glazed blueberry cake doughnut and one with custard filling. Mumbai has a store of Krispy Kreme at Kurla.

Mad Over Donuts (M.O.D.)

According to Forbes, Mad Over Donuts has fifty-eight outlets in four big cities in India, making it the biggest doughnut brand in India. Mad Over Donuts, popularly known as MOD faced competition with American doughnut company, Dunkin Donuts, which started big but eventually shrunk to ten cities and only thirty stores in India. The founder of MOD brand is Lokesh Bharwani who reportedly believes that growth need not always be fast-paced.

MOD has a variety of doughnuts to offer. From chocolate to sprinkled to plain doughnuts, MOD has them all. In Mumbai, it has numerous stores spread throughout the city and enjoys a huge footfall every day.

Theobroma

Theobroma is a chain of bakery owned and managed by a Parsi family. The bakery, Theobroma is a relatively well-known brand in the areas of Mumbai. It offers a variety of desserts, from pastries to bread, it has them all. According to reports, the doughnuts served at Theobroma are fluffy, light and delicious. The bakery is spread throughout the city of Mumbai and enjoys a lot of popularity in town.

