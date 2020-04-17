Here Are Some Tips To Follow In Kitchen Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown 2.0 now in effect, people now have to stay home for an even longer duration. At times like these, it can get quite difficult to make different foods or every day and it is quite easy to end up snacking on junk foods. Here are few cooking tips to follow for some easy cooking during lockdown.

Cooking tips for the COVID-19 Lockdown

Don't go for fancy food

Keep in mind that your goal is to feed yourself and not your Instagram feed. Forget fancy food and focus on making healthy food. If you really do have a knack for fancy food, don't forget that healthy food can be fancy too. Don't be afraid to repeat the dishes your family likes.

Plan your food

It is recommended to make a schedule of your dishes. Draw up a schedule with what to eat and when to eat, this makes the shopping easier and you don't have to waste much time pondering over with to make. Make sure your routine is not mundane or else it will be difficult to keep up with it. Spice up the schedule every now and add tastier things to it.

Use fresh veggies when possible

It is tempting and easy to survive on junk food when one is stuck at home for longer durations. Though one prefers the easy way out of cooking, it is necessary that ones eats healthy. An easy fix for this is making a mix veggie bowl. You can whip up quick salads that contain different veggies. Fresh vegetables and easy dishes can go hand in hand and will definitely turn out to be good.

Experiment with recipes

With the social distancing is in practice, it is very likely that one will have more free time than usual. Use this time to experiment with your existing recipes or to try out the ones that you could not try before. This time in the lockdown not only gives you a chance to explore your recipes but will also let play around with a lot of ingredients.

Involve the kids

If you have kids, it can be quite easy to get them involved with cooking. Nothing heavy, just teach them the basics of cooking and you might be surprised with how much they like it. This will end up keeping them interested in engaged. They might develop an appreciation for culinary skills and who knows, maybe you'll just end up grooming them to be a cook.

