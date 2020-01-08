Creme Brulee Recipe For People Who Are Ready To Try A New Dessert In 2020

Many people are enjoying the beginning of the year with positivity, family time and delicious food. For the ones who love to eat desserts a lot, here is a unique recipe that they can try making at home easily. This recipe is a blend of many pleasing ingredients like cream and vanilla. So, try making Crème Brulee at home with these easy methods-

Ingredients to prepare Creme Brulee

Six egg yolks

Six tablespoons white sugar, divided

Half teaspoon of vanilla extract

Two and a half cups of heavy cream

Two tablespoons of brown sugar

Directions to prepare Creme Brulee

Step one:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F or 150 degrees C. Start beating the egg yolks with four tablespoons of white sugar and vanilla extract in a clean mixing bowl until the mixture is thick and creamy. Now, pour cream into a saucepan and stir over low heat. Make sure it comes to boil and seems to liquidise. Right after it has come to boil, remove the cream from heat immediately. Then, stir cream into the egg yolk mixture properly.

Step two:

Now, pour cream mixture into the top pan of a double boiler. Keep stirring over some simmering water about three minutes until the mixture lightly coats the back of a spoon. Remove the mixture from heat immediately and pour it into a shallow, heat-proof dish.

Step three:

Start baking in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove the mixture from the oven and cool it to room temperature. Refrigerate the mixture for at least one hour or overnight. Now, preheat oven to broil and in a small bowl and combine the remaining two tablespoons of white sugar and brown sugar. Strain this mixture evenly over custard. Place the dish under the broiler for about two minutes or until sugar melts completely. Make sure it does not burn. Remove it from the heat and allow it to cool down. Now, refrigerate until the custard is set in the mixture nicely again.

