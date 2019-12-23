Crispy Palak Cutlet Recipe To Start Your Day On A Healthy Note

Spinach is said to be good for health as it contains a good dose of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Spinach has carbs in spinach that consist of fibre, which is healthy. This type of fibre may benefit your digestion. Palak or Spinach can be eaten raw or cooked. The good thing is that Spinach can be adapted into a number of dishes and it not only enhances their nutritional value but also goes well with other ingredients and lends a unique taste. Hence, here we have the recipe to make crunchy palak cutlet at home.

Crispy Spinach Cutlet

Ingredients: Washed and dried shredded spinach, gram flour, chopped ginger, powdered salt, chana masala powder, washed and dried chana dal, chopped onion, chopped green chilli, refined oil, and powdered chaat masala

Method: Soak the chana dal for an hour and then pressure cook it. Once done, drain the excess ad take a pan and heat it over moderate flame. Add the boiled dal in the pan and cook it for a few seconds. Later, add finely chopped spinach, onions, green chillies in the pan. Stir the mixture well and add other ingredients like besan, salt, chana masala powder, chaat masala powder, green chilli, ginger and onion to it. Remove prepared mixture from the flame and allow it to cool.

Now make round balls of this mix. Flatten them a bit using your palms or use cutlet shaped mould to give the proper shapes. Take a pan and add refined oil for frying. Heat it over a high flame. Once the oil is hot, add the cutlet in the pan and deep fry them till they turn golden brown. Transfer the cutlets in a serving plate. Wipe them with an absorbent or tissue paper to remove extra oil. Serve the delicious cutlets with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

