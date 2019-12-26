Dahi Kanji Recipe | Here's How To Make This Mouth-watering Orissa Dish At Home

Dahi Kanji is a traditional and authentic dish from Orrisa. The dish is prepared with curd. Dahi Kanji is an amazing dish which is perfectly appropriate for any occasion. It is delicious as well as a healthy dish as it contains a huge amount of healthy nutrients. You can prepare this dish at home by following these easy steps. Read ahead to know the recipe of Dahi Kanji from Orissa-

Recipe of Dahi Kanji from Orissa

Ingredients

1 cup Curd/Yoghurt

1 tbsp Rice Flour

3 Cups Water

2 Drumsticks cut into small pieces

1 cup Drumstick Leaves

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp Fennel Powder/Sauf Powder

Salt as per taste

1 tsp Ginger and Green Chilli paste

1/2 tsp Asafoetida/Hing

15-16 Curry Leaves

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

2 Dry Red Chillies

2 tbsp Oil

How to make?

In a large bowl, mix curd, rice flour and water to make a smooth and lump-free paste.

Take a deep bottom pan and add 1 tbsp oil into it.

When the oil becomes hot add drumsticks and drumstick leaves and saute for 4-5 minutes

Now add fennel powder, ginger and green chilli paste and saute for another 2- 3 minutes

Now reduce the heat to lowest. Pour the curd mixture and keep stirring it to avoid curdle and lumps in the curd.

Bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 20 minutes on low flame.

To make the tempering take oil in a pan.

When the oil becomes hot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida.

Pour the tempering over the curd and drumstick mix.

Cover the pan for 5 minutes.

Your Dahi Kanji is ready to be served hot, preferably with plain rice.

NOTE- Continuously stir the curd mix till it comes to boil so as to prevent the curd from curdling.