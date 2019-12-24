Chicken Burger Recipe That Can Serve As A Great Snack Or Dinner

For the seasoning:

1/3 cup or 80g flour (any white flour)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¾ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

For the burgers-

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large onions, slice them into halves. (brown or white)

400 to 500g of chicken breast (2 sufficient pieces), cut them into two flat steaks by cutting in the middle

4 to 8 slices Swiss or any cheese slices

4 soft rolls (four buns cut into halves)

1 full avocado

A few leaves of lettuce

2 large tomatoes

For garlic Mayonnaise-

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 large garlic clove (crushed)

Method:

Add the garlic mayonnaise ingredients into a small bowl and keep it away for at least 20 minutes. Add the ingredients in the seasoning section into a flat bowl or dish. If necessary, beat chicken steaks to make them thinner than what they are. Trim them to fit buns as well but keep them a little larger than what the buns are, as they have a tendency to shrink when heated. In a flat pan, heat a tablespoon of oil on high flame. Add onion to the pan and let it cook for a while. Take it out once golden brown in colour. Now add some salt and pepper to it and toss well. While the onion gets ready, preheat the oven to a good 160 °C. Split the buns and lightly toast the buns in oil or butter. Now leave buns and start working on the chicken. Take a small flat pan and heat one tablespoon of oil in it. Dip the chicken in the seasoning created earlier, dust off the excess, and place in the oil to fry. Repeat the process with each piece. Fry for 2 to 3 minutes and then flip to the other side. Now take them out once done, place a slice of cheese on top, and let it rest. Now let the piece rest on a tissue paper and let the cheese melt on top. Keep the chicken aside and cover it up so that it remains warm.

Making the burgers:

Take the buns and spread a layer of avocado on top of it, sprinkle some salt and pepper on top of it. Top the bun with chicken, onion, lettuce and then tomato. Put a layer of mayo made earlier on the lid of the buns and shut it. Enjoy with some fries.

