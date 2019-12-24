Litti-Chokha Recipe; Here's How You Can Prepare This Delicious Bihari Dish At Home

Litti Chokha is one of the popular dishes of Bihari cuisine. It’s a traditional dish made using whole wheat flour with a stuffing of roasted gram flour, that is known as sattu. The litti is generally a little hard and the ghee makes it a little soft to chew. This litti is enjoyed with chokha, which is the Bihari version of bharta and is prepared using eggplant/brinjal, tomato and potato along with a few spices. This is a mouth-watering dish, which you can find in every nook and corner of Bihar. The dish is so famous that you can easily find it in any parts of northern India. You will be surprised to know that the chokha is made using all the roasted veggies and then combined together with a mix of authentic Bihari spices. This street food cum main dish recipe can be prepared for various occasions. You can easily make this delicious dish at home. The only important thing that you must adhere to is to make the litti in a correct way as some people make it too hard or too soft. Traditionally roasted on hot charcoal, the litti can be made in a lot of ways i.e., oven-roasted or tandoor grill and even tawa roast. So, you can choose the cooking method according to your choice. Read ahead to know about the recipe of litti chokha-
Recipe for Litti Chokha
Ingredients
(Five servings)
- 1 cup whole wheat
- 1 eggplant/ brinjal
- 3 cloves chopped garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 cup black gram flour ( sattu)
- 1 medium chopped tomato
- 1 chopped green chilli
- 1 sprig chopped coriander leaves
For the filling
- 1 teaspoon mustard oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon thymol seeds
- 1/2 handful chopped coriander leaves
- 1 teaspoon pickle masala
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon nigella seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
- 1 chopped green chilli
For the dough
- Wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon mustard oil
- water as required
- 1 pinch salt
How to make?
- First, to prepare the dough, take a mixing bowl and add wheat flour, mustard oil and a pinch of salt in it.
- Add some water and knead a soft dough.
- To prepare the filling, take a bowl and mix sattu (black gram flour), pickle masala, mustard oil, lemon juice, kalonji, ginger, coriander leaves, green chillies, and salt together.
- Pre-heat the oven at 180°C.
- Now divide the dough, flatten to the desired size and place a spoonful of the filling.
- Close the dough by the edges and roll it into a ball.
- Put these balls on a baking tray and bake turning both sides in till it is cooked properly.
- Put your oven on broil mode for 2-3 minutes turning both sides to get a crisp covering.
- Now, to prepare the chokha, wash, dry and slit the brinjal.
- Put an aluminium foil on the baking tray and place the brinjal and tomatoes on top.
- Roast them on broil mode or highest temperature.
- Once done, peel the brinjal and tomatoes and then mash them well.
- Transfer these into a bowl.
- Add garlic, salt, mustard oil, lemon juice, green chillis and chopped green coriander leaves in the bowl.
- Mix the ingredients well and the chokha will be ready.
- Transfer the chokha in a serving bowl.
- Dip the litti balls in some melted ghee and place along with the chokha.
- The delicious litti chokha is now ready to be served hot.