Litti-Chokha Recipe; Here's How You Can Prepare This Delicious Bihari Dish At Home

Litti Chokha is one of the popular dishes of Bihari cuisine. It’s a traditional dish made using whole wheat flour with a stuffing of roasted gram flour, that is known as sattu. The litti is generally a little hard and the ghee makes it a little soft to chew. This litti is enjoyed with chokha, which is the Bihari version of bharta and is prepared using eggplant/brinjal, tomato and potato along with a few spices. This is a mouth-watering dish, which you can find in every nook and corner of Bihar. The dish is so famous that you can easily find it in any parts of northern India. You will be surprised to know that the chokha is made using all the roasted veggies and then combined together with a mix of authentic Bihari spices. This street food cum main dish recipe can be prepared for various occasions. You can easily make this delicious dish at home. The only important thing that you must adhere to is to make the litti in a correct way as some people make it too hard or too soft. Traditionally roasted on hot charcoal, the litti can be made in a lot of ways i.e., oven-roasted or tandoor grill and even tawa roast. So, you can choose the cooking method according to your choice. Read ahead to know about the recipe of litti chokha-

Also Read | Andhra Pepper Chicken: A Quick Recipe To Enjoy The Delicacy At Your Home

Recipe for Litti Chokha

Ingredients

(Five servings)

1 cup whole wheat

1 eggplant/ brinjal

3 cloves chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup black gram flour ( sattu)

1 medium chopped tomato

1 chopped green chilli

1 sprig chopped coriander leaves

Also Read | Andhra Gongura Pachadi Recipe: Make This Dish With Red Sorrel Leaves

For the filling

1 teaspoon mustard oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon thymol seeds

1/2 handful chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon pickle masala

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nigella seeds

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1 chopped green chilli

Also Read | 3 Hot Chocolate Recipes You Can Try This Lazy Christmas Morning

For the dough

Wheat flour

1 tablespoon mustard oil

water as required

1 pinch salt

Also Read | Poornam Boorelu Recipe: Step-by-step Recipe To Make This Popular Andhra Dish

How to make?