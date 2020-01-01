Dal Makhani: Here Is The Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Main Course Dish At Home

Dal Makhani is one of the most famous main dishes that you see in any restaurant’s menu. This dal is different from the regular dal you eat with rice. Instead, it is a creamy-rich dish prepared with kidney beans and black whole urad dal. To enhance its flavour, some people also put homemade cream in it along with butter. Dal Makhni is popularly served with butter roti and naan. You can also have this delicacy with steamed rice. So, try this lip-smacking and delicious recipe of dal makhani, which is an easy dish to prepare at home.

Also read | Kulcha Recipe: How To Make The Lip-smacking Punjabi Amritsari Kulcha At Home?

Here is an easy recipe of making delicious Dal Makhni at home-

Ingredients

2 tbsp soaked overnight red kidney beans

1 tsp red chilli powder

4 tbsp butter

1 big chopped onion

½ cup tomato puree

½ cup fresh cream

½ tsp ginger paste & ½ tsp garlic paste

Salt as per taste

2 inch finely chopped ginger

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 medium sliced green chilli

1 tsp garam masala powder

½ cup soaked overnight urad dal

Also read | Rajma: Various Tips To Cook The Tasty North Indian Recipe At Home

Method

Soak some urad and rajma overnight in 3 cups of water. Drain it and cook in a pressure cooker with 4 cups of water and a pinch of salt. This makes the rajma and dal soft.

Take a deep pan and heat some oil on medium flame. Add cumin seeds, half ginger-garlic paste and stir well.

Then add some onions, chopped green chillies and tomato puree to the pan and mix till it turns golden. Use ghee instead of oil, if you prefer the authentic taste of it.

Once the gravy is ready, add the pressure cooked Rajma and dal, and bring to boil.

You can also grind the masala/gravy first and then add the dal and Rajma.

Then add the garam masala and salt as per your taste. Stir well and boil it on medium flame

Add some water, if you need and feel that it is very thick.

After that add some fresh cream to this recipe and stir well.

Lastly, garnish the dal with fresh cream and freshly chopped coriander leaves

Also read | Methi Malai Matar: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect And Scrumptious Dish At Home

Also read | Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home