Rajma: Various Tips To Cook The Tasty North Indian Recipe At Home

Rajma, also known as red Kidney beans, is famous in the Northern states of India. It is like a weekly affair and a Sunday brunch meal at most of the Punjabi families. However, the dish was brought to the Indian subcontinent from Mexico. Some of the best Rajma is said to be grown in the Nepal hills, the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh and the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. Here is how you can cook delicious and finger-licking rajma at home with fewer efforts invested.

How to cook the perfect Rajma at home?

Ingredients:

¾ cup Rajma

2 to 3 tablespoon ghee or oil

1 ½ tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 ¼ cube chopped onions

2 finely chopped medium tomatoes or ¾ cup tomato puree

1 tablespoon ginger

1 green chilli

2 tablespoon coriander leaves

Salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric

½ or ¾ teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 ¼ teaspoon rajma masala

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 small bay leaf

Method:

Soak in water the finely selected rajma overnight, almost for 9 to 12 hours. Drain off the soaked rajma and transfer it to the pressure cooker. In a pressure cooker add the rajma, 4.5 cups water, turmeric, salt. Stir and cook on high for 1-2 whistle, then set the heat to medium and cook for another 10-15 minutes. Heat a pan or a round container with ghee or oil, add bay leaf and cumin seeds. Add chopped onions and cook until brown. Later, add some ginger garlic paste and mix the ingredients with chopped tomatoes or puree (if you wish to make it the gravy thick add chopped ones or to make the rajma like a curry add the puree.) Cook the tomatoes for ten minutes, to make the curry taste finely marinated cooked. Add all the dry and powdered spices, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala and rajma masala. Cook the spices for two minutes at the low flame, to avoid the burn. Now add the cooked rajma and stir it well, mixing it with the puree and spices. Add water to the curry, the same water which we used to boil the rajma. You can add 1/2 cup more water here. Cover the pan and cook the rajma curry for 20 minutes on medium-low heat. After 20 minutes, the curry will thicken, and you can adjust the consistency to preference. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee or oil. Once hot, add ginger and chopped green chilli. Sauté for 1-2 minutes till they turn light brown. Transfer tempering to the rajma masala. Also, add chopped coriander leaves.

