Dalgona Coffee And Other Recipes To Make With Only Two Ingredients: Take A Look

Amid global coronavirus lockdown, many are cut off from the world. Hence, many people are resorting to developing their culinary skills, making new dishes during this lockdown. Be it a baking sourdough or figuring out what to do with leftover food items, we have you covered. Hence, here's our list of a few dishes to make at home with just two ingredients while you're practising self-isolation. Take a look:

Two Ingredient Dalgona Coffee

Ingredients: Two tablespoons instant coffee and 2 tablespoons sugar

Method: Take two tablespoons of Instant Coffee and two tablespoons sugar in a bowl. Take three tablespoons hot water and add to the mixture. Take a whisk. Mix them well. Add a few ice cubes to a glass and add chilled milk till about 2/3rds full. Top it with a few spoonfuls of whipped Dalgona coffee cream and the coffee is ready.

Two Ingredient Cake

Ingredients: 4 eggs, sweet chocolate, vanilla ice-cream (optional) and seasonal fruit to serve (optional)

Method: Preheat the oven to 325˚F (170˚C) and place the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and allow it to melt completely. Separate the egg yolks and egg whites. Whisk the whites and add the yolks, one by one, into the bowl of chocolate, whisking to combine. Using a spatula, gently fold ⅓ of the whipped egg whites into the yolk and chocolate mixture. Repeat the process. Pour the batter in a greased 6-inch (15 cm) cake mould and bake for 30 mins. Once the cake is cool invert it in a steel plate. Serve the cake with ice-cream or seasonal fruits.

Two Ingredient Desserts (banana pancake)

Ingredients: One ripe banana and two large eggs, lightly beaten. Butter or oil for cooking (optional). For serving one can use maple syrup, jam, powdered sugar, or any other toppings.

Method: Peel the banana and cut it in big pieces in a bowl. With the help of a fork, mash the banana and make sure no lumps remain. Pour the eggs over the banana and stir until it forms a smooth batter. Heat a pan, melt butter or oil and drop 2-3 tbs of the mixture and cook the pancake until it looks brown. Sprinkle the choice of your topping and serve warm.

Two Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients: 200 grams semi-sweet dark chocolate and 400 ml whipping cream

Method: Cut the chocolate into fine pieces and melt it with 100 ml of cream in a heatproof bowl on a double boiler. Once done, let it cool for 10 minutes. Whisk the rest of the whipping cream in a separate bowl and add the cooled chocolate in portions to it. Continue to whisk until they are properly mixed, and firm peaks form. One can put the mousse in small serving dishes or put it in a piping bag to serve with a fancy look. Serve them or refrigerate them for 2-3 hours and serve them cool. Sprinkle with some chocolate sprinkles or toppings of your choice.

