Easy Cake Recipes That Can Be Made With Biscuits-Read

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown may get difficult for many for several reasons. One of them being curbing the craving for your favourite cuisine from your go to restaurant. People with sweet tooth are especially deeply missing their favourite bakery's or confectionery stores. However, one need not fret as there are some easy recipes for baking a yummy cake using biscuits at home.

Using this simple cake recipe, you can satiate your as well as your family's hunger pangs. Here is looking at how to bake a cake with biscuits.

Cake recipe which can help may help you put your baking skills to test using biscuits

Digestive Marie Cake

You can give your cake recipe a unique touch by including Marie biscuits in this easy cake recipe. The incredients to bake this unique cake are Marigold biscuits, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, coffee, flour, cold milk and ghee. After mixing all the ingredients, the key is to dip the biscuits into the stack one by one.

Then one can cover the biscuits with a mixture of ghee, sugar and cocoa powder. The biscuits then can be kept in the refrigerator for some time. The cake recipe ends with cutting the biscuits into slices after they are removed from the refrigerator.

Img Credit: A still from Hemlata Kumawat's YouTube recipe video

Chocolate Walnut Cake with Biscuits

This easy cake recipe includes digestive biscuits along with walnuts or hazelnuts. The key is to mix the cooked walnuts along with the biscuit crumbs. Then one is required to make a thick paste using butter, cocoa powder, sugar and water. It is important to heat them up thoroughly. The recipe ends with combining the walnut and biscuit mixture with the heated paste.

Oreo biscuit cake

This recipe includes oreo biscuits, baking powder, sugar and coffee powder. The ingredients have to be mixed well in a mixer. The biscuit powder then should be mixed with one cup of milk. The batter can be cooked inside the pressure cooker for about 4 minutes after which one can also decorate it with a chocolate cheese cream frosting or walnuts.

