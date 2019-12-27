Garhwali Cusine Brings To You Healthy Dish - Gahat Kulath Soup. Here's The Recipe

Gahat Kulath soup is considered to be one of the traditional Garhwali cuisine recipes that originate from Uttarakhand. Gahat Kulath soup is a super healthy Kulath Phanu. This soup is made out of horse gram lentils. This Garhwali food is prepared by soaking lentils overnight and later grinding them. Here are the ingredients and steps to make Gahat Kulath soup.

Gahat Kulath Soup recipe

Ingredients for Gahat Kulath Soup

Boiled Gahat water – 500 ml

Whole Garam Masala- 10 gm

Cream -10 gm

Gahat Dal – 150 gm

Ginger and Garlic water – 50 ml

ALSO READ | Jam Tarts Recipe: Learn How To Make This Mouth-watering Delicacy

ALSO READ | Jain Pav Bhaji Recipe: Learn To Make One Of The Most Popular Dishes In India

Steps to make Gahat Kulath Soup

Step 1

Soak the horse gram lentils overnight. You need to soak them for at least 8-10 hours. Make sure you add enough water so that the lentils get soaked properly. However, do not soak in very less water either, the grams might be left unsoaked.

Step 2

The next day, drain the water left in the bowl. Then take the soaked Gahat grain and boil them. You can use a cooker or a pan to boil the Gahat grain. Boil the grains with garam masala.

Step 3

After the Gahat grains are thoroughly boiled, take them out of the pan and keep aside. You can squeeze the grains to check if they are properly boiled. Once they are, separate the boiled dal and water.

Step 4

Take a mixer and add the boiled Gahat dal to the mixer. Grind the dal in the mixer properly. You can use traditional methods to grind the dal like grindstone. Grind and keep aside the dal.

Step 5

Take a large pan and heat it for some time. Add the boiled dal water to the pan. Adding the dal water will ensure that you have not missed and lost on any nutrients behind. Add ginger and garlic water to the boiled water. Further, add salt, black pepper and half the dal paste.

Step 6

Heat the mixture for about 5-6 minutes. Make sure you stir the soup continuously. Heat the soup on a medium flame. After thorough boiling, take the soup in a bowl. You can garnish it with cream. Your Gahat Kulath soup is ready to be served.

ALSO READ | Soya Bean Burger Recipe: Learn How To Make This Mouth-watering Dish

ALSO READ | Sweet Corn Paratha Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious North Indian Dish