Delicious Frozen Drinks Recipes You Can Try This Summer Season

Boozy smoothies like margarita tops the list of all-time favorite drinks for many. Such drinks are a perfect way to cool off during a hot summer day. There are times when blended drinks look more like a hassle than they actually are. However, contrary to popular belief, they are much easier to prepare. Simply pour one or two glass of liquor into the blender for most recipes, along with fresh fruit, juice, or other ingredients, and a handful of ice. Then mix these ingredients together. Perfecting your personal mixing technique can take a few rounds but even the less than perfect cocktails are delicious. Take a look at the two best recipes:

Frozen drinks to prepare at home

Frozen Margarita

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups of ice

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. Cointreau or triple sec

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

Also read: Cheese Paratha Recipes With Different Mouth-watering Fillings To Try At Home

Directions

In a mixer, put ice, tequila, Cointreau, or triple sec, lime juice and simple syrup.

Pulse a little, then blend until the ice breaks down and margarita has a slushy feel.

This could take anywhere from 2 to 4 minutes, depending on your blender.

Also read: Mangalorean Fish Curry Recipe: Make This Authentic Dish At Home In Three Steps

Frozen Watermelon Slush

Ingredients:

Seedless watermelon

Frozen strawberries

Scoop lemon sorbet

Pineapple Juice

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Also read: Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe To Try At Home For Baking Delightful Evening Snacks

Directions :

Combine watermelon, strawberries, sorbet, pineapple juice, and lime juice in a blender and blend until the mixture is very smooth. It can serve 4 glasses

Tip: When the blender whirls and crushes the ice, the frozen beverage starts to warm up when friction happens between the blades, the ice and the ingredients. Add in the heat that the engine brings and you see how quickly stuff can become soupy by over-blending. The longer the blender works, the smoother and less flavourful the drink will be, so just mix as long as it takes to break the ice to a smooth consistency.

Also read: Bhopali Kebab: Here's A Recipe To Make This Delicious Starter At Home