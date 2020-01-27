The Debate
Delicious Frozen Drinks Recipes You Can Try This Summer Season

Food

Frozen drinks are easy to prepare and delicious at the same time. You will just need one or two alcohol items and some ices.Have a look to know more about it

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Frozen drinks

Boozy smoothies like margarita tops the list of all-time favorite drinks for many. Such drinks are a perfect way to cool off during a hot summer day. There are times when blended drinks look more like a hassle than they actually are. However, contrary to popular belief, they are much easier to prepare. Simply pour one or two glass of liquor into the blender for most recipes, along with fresh fruit, juice, or other ingredients, and a handful of ice. Then mix these ingredients together. Perfecting your personal mixing technique can take a few rounds but even the less than perfect cocktails are delicious. Take a look at the two best recipes: 

Frozen drinks to prepare at home

Frozen Margarita 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 and 1/2 cups of ice
  • 2 oz. tequila
  • 1 oz. Cointreau or triple sec
  • 1/2 oz. lime juice
  • 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

Directions

  • In a mixer, put ice, tequila, Cointreau, or triple sec, lime juice and simple syrup.
  • Pulse a little, then blend until the ice breaks down and margarita has a slushy feel.
  • This could take anywhere from 2 to 4 minutes, depending on your blender. 

Frozen Watermelon Slush

Ingredients: 

  • Seedless watermelon
  • Frozen strawberries
  • Scoop lemon sorbet
  • Pineapple Juice
  • 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Directions

Combine watermelon, strawberries, sorbet, pineapple juice, and lime juice in a blender and blend until the mixture is very smooth. It can serve 4 glasses

Tip: When the blender whirls and crushes the ice, the frozen beverage starts to warm up when friction happens between the blades, the ice and the ingredients. Add in the heat that the engine brings and you see how quickly stuff can become soupy by over-blending. The longer the blender works, the smoother and less flavourful the drink will be, so just mix as long as it takes to break the ice to a smooth consistency.

