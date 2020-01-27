Mangalorean Fish Curry Recipe: Make This Authentic Dish At Home In Three Steps

Mangalorean fish curry recipe includes a blend of spices, tangy flavours and authenticity. While some love relishing this dish with Dosa, some also devour the curry with parathas or steamed rice for a fulfilling meal. Mangalore style fish curry is one of the most frequently prepared curries in a Mangalorean home. The highlight in the Mangalorean fish curry recipe is the usage of coconut and tamarind along with chillies for the added spice.

Mangalorean fish curry recipe ingredients

For the Mangalorean fish curry recipe, you will need Kingfish, Bassa fish sliced, or Surmai. You will need chopped onions, green chillies, coconut milk, cooking oil( coconut oil), tablespoons of coriander powder, some red chilli powder. For the Mangalorean fish curry recipe, tamarind and a handful of curry leaves are the key ingredients.

How to make Mangalorean fish curry at home

Step 1: Begin making the Mangalore fish curry by marinating the cleaned fish with salt and turmeric. Add some lime and keep it aside. Once your fish is marinated, soak some tamarind in a cup of warm water and keep that aside too.

Step 2: In a non-stick pan, heat some oil and then add your chopped onions to it. Sauté the onions and then add your chillies to it. Make sure, the onions turn golden brown and do not burn completely. Keep stirring on high flame for better flavouring. Once your onions are well sauteed, add red chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder and mix everything properly.

Step 3: Now, extract the juice from the soaked tamarind and add the same to the onion mixture. Add two cups of water and bring everything to boil for five minutes. Once it comes to boil, add the previously marinated fish and cook till done. Reduce the heat and add your coconut milk to the gravy. Lastly, add curry leaves and simmer for a minute. Serve this scrumptious Mangalore fish curry along with dosa or steamed rice. Mangalore fish curry is also relished with a dessert in the end.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)