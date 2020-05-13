Desi Hacks: 5 Onion Hacks Apart From Cooking That Might Amuse You

Have you ever wondered how onions can effectively help you with a lot of other things apart from being an ingredient of your recipes? For all the unversed, onion is not only one of the most versatile cooking ingredients but also has other essential micro-nutrients such as manganese, copper, vitamin C, potassium and folate.

In addition to adding an extra flavour to your home-cooked meals, onions can help remove stains, clean rusty knives, get rid of paint odour and also cure your earache. Therefore here are some desi onion hacks that you might not be aware of:

1) Help remove stains

There are two types of stains that onion juice can successfully help get rid of, ink and scorch marks from an iron. For making the juice, cut a particularly juicy onion into half. Later rub the cut ends of the onion on the stains or grate it in a bowl using a grater for making a juice. Let the juice stay on the stained area for about 8-10 minutes and then wash them how you regularly do.

2) Prevent avocados from browning

Eating an avocado when it is perfectly ripe is a tough thing to do, irrespective of the circumstances. However, there is one simple trick that you can undertake to prevent them from turning brown after you have cut them into half. For this, all you got to do is store the cut avocado with a cut red onion.

3) Help get rid of the odour from a freshly painted room

If you have ever renovated your house, especially when you have got it freshly painted, then you must know how strong is the odour of the enclosed space. To help absorb that strong and irresistible smell, all you need to do is put a bunch of sliced onions in a bowl of water and place them in that room. You will observe that in no time, the odour will be gone.

4) Clean rusty knives

There is possibly nothing worse than seeing one's knives get rusted from overuse or from not being cleaned frequently. However, there is a cheap way to bring them back to their original state. To do so, cut an onion in half and rub it all over the rusted spots of your knives. After that is done, scrub the knives off and they should be back to normal.

5) Cure earache

Anyone who has had an earache at least once in a lifetime is aware that it can be debilitating. However, you can get rid of some of the pain by using onions. For this, chop an onion and put it in a sock, tie it and shut it. Later, put it across your ear and let it rest on your ear for a while. After some time, your earache should almost go away.

