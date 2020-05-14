Desi Hacks: The Right Way To Use Hing Or Asafoetida While Cooking In The Desi Kitchen

Asafoetida or hing is one of the most commonly used spices in the Indian kitchen. Asafoetida has a distinct taste and is known for adding a strong flavour. It has been mentioned in 'The Book of Spice' by John O'Connell that Asafoetida was brought to India by the Mughals in the 16th century.

Hing originally comes in cube-like particles, which is made into a powder. Asafoetida can be used in your diet in three ways. Check out some cooking hacks through which you can use Hing in your kitchen.

How to cook with Hing?

Make a paste

Many a times, the hing powder does not mix well with the vegetables. To avoid that from happening, make an Asafoetida paste and then add it to the vegetable.

Add some water

While making a gravy, managing the Hing powder can be difficult. Rather than spending time and energy into ensuring that the powder is mixed well in the curry, add water to the Hing prior to the preparation. Take some Hing powder in a bowl or cup and add boiling water to it. Keep it aside for about 3 minutes and then strain the water in a dish.

Roast it in oil

Roast the Hing in hot oil to bring out the flavour of the ingredient. Make sure to not roast it on high flame or roast it too much. Hing is usually added towards the end of a dish. However, roasted Hing can be added in the middle as well as in the beginning.

