Desi Hacks: How To Use Baking Soda To Restore Shine To Silver Items?

Silver antiques look really luxurious when they grace the interiors of any household. They not only manage to give a good impression on the guests but, also helps in creating a lasting one. Not just silver antiques, but anything made with silver, be it a dinner set, vases, or silver jewellery everything made with silver looks really regal. However, the only problem that tags along with silver things is discolouration and dullness, once they are exposed to moisture in the air.

In no time, silver antiques appear to look tarnished and pigmented. But nothing to stress over as with this super-cool desi hack you can totally get rid of this problem. All you need is baking soda and a tad bit of salt for this particular desi hack. To know how to restore silver antiques with the help of baking soda, keep reading ahead.

Desi Hacks: Know how to use Baking Soda to restore silver items

If you are struggling to get back the sparkling shine of silver items you have invested in, then this desi baking soda hack is the ideal pick for you. By using some of the most commonly used ingredients in the kitchen you can not only restore their shine of silver items but also save a lot of money on polishing. In a glass bowl with warm water, add baking soda depending on the number of silver items you wish to clean. For example, for seven to eight large-sized items, one big teaspoon of baking soda in half a 250ml of water is more than enough.

Now add one small teaspoon of salt to it. Mix the concoction well, and dip cotton pads to it. After soaking the cotton pads into the mixture, start applying them on the affected areas of the silver commodities you need to clean. Focus on one area at a time. In case of silver jewellery, use a soft old toothbrush instead of cotton pads, as it could be bedazzled with embellishments etc. And, you certainly don't want to dislocate them. With a very light hand, brush away all the dirt. After one coat, itself you will notice a visible difference in the colour and shine.

Once the first coat is over, let the antique piece or whatever silver item you are working upon dry. Once dried completely, repeat the procedure with a second coat. Do this desi hack twice in three months to keep your silver antiques bright, and shiny. This desi hack is very cost-effective and not tedious at all. If you have sensitive skin, then it advisable to wear hand gloves before starting the procedure.