Desi Hacks To Follow If You Have Burnt Your Rice Dish & Need To Get Rid Of The Smell

Everyone has been busy experimenting with their cooking and baking skills this quarantine season. Most people have been following tutorial videos that have been put up on YouTube. Most people have been trying out traditional dishes like butter chicken and biryani. However, mishaps are easy to happen when you are trying it out for the first time. There are a few desi hacks which might help you in dealing with some of these problems.

How to get rid of burnt smell from rice?

If you are trying out a rice dish like pulav or biryani, there are high chances of miscalculations happening when you have put it on the stove. Miscalculations might result in your food getting overcooked and in some cases even burnt. Less quantity of water can also result in burning away of the delicious rice you had put your efforts on.

However, there are a few measures that you can take in case your rice dish has burnt and has also left a pungent smell in the dish as well as in the utensil. Here is a look at how you can consume the rice even if you burnt a part of it.

The first and foremost step is to recognize the burnt smell and act right away by putting off the flame.

The next step is to take a red onion and cut it into four pieces without peeling the skin off.

Now place the pieces in the rice in such a way that it is spread throughout the vessel.

Take the lid and cover it up. Let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes and keep a watch on the clock.

Now open the cooker and take away all the onion pieces. You will notice that the pieces have turned slightly brown. This indicates that it has sucked in the foul burnt smell.

Your rice is safe to be consumed now as it will no longer have the burnt food essence.

But make sure that you get rid of the bottommost layer as it will still have the burnt smell.

