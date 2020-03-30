Make Desi Schezwan Noodles At Home Just Like Your Favourite Restaurant Did

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are craving their favourite food from the restaurants which were always on their list. But unfortunately, because of the lockdown, all restaurants are closed. Not only this but also the people are very sceptical when it comes to having outside food. Many people are looking for recipes that they can try at home. Here is a quick and easy recipe on how you can make desi Schezwan noodles at home.

Also Read: Just Like Dalgona Coffee, Here Are Some Easy Coffee Recipes For Keto Lovers

Also Read: Easy Dinner Ideas: Egg Tacos Is A Quick And Delicious Recipe To Try While In Quarantine

Desi Schezwan Noodles Ingredients required

Hakka noodles or plain noodles as per your requirement

Water to cook the noodles

1 to 2 teaspoon oil to coat the noodles

2 to 3 drops of oil to be added while heating water.

1.5 to 2 cups finely chopped vegetables

2 to 3 small spring onions or 1-2 medium spring onions or 1/4 cup spring onions - finely chopped, reserve the greens for garnish

3 to 4 garlic finely chopped

1 tablespoon Schezwan sauce, you can add more for a more spicy taste

¼ to ½ teaspoon black pepper powder or as required

1 teaspoon rice vinegar or regular white vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 to 1.5 tablespoon of spring onion greens

2 tablespoon oil for stir-frying

salt as required

Instructions for cooking the noodles

Boil water in a pot or a pan and add some salt and a few drops of oil in it. To this water add the noodles and cook it according to the instructions mentioned on the package. When the noodles are cooked, strain them and rinse the noodles in running water to get rid of the extra starch. Add a few drops of oil to the noodles and gently toss them. Let the noodles cool completely before adding the vegetables and the sauces.

Cooking the vegetables for Schezwan noodles

Heat some oil in a pan on medium heat. Start by adding the garlic and saute for some seconds. After this, increase the flame and add the chopped spring onions and heat it for about 30 seconds to 1 minute on a high flame. Later add the french beans and keep stirring on a high flame for about 3 to 4 minutes. Later add the remaining vegetables like carrots, capsicum, etc and keep stirring the vegetables on the high flame. Fry it for about 7 to 8 minutes till the edges of the veggies start looking slightly brown.

Making the Desi Schezwan Noodles

Reduce the flame to medium heat and Schezwan sauce, salt and black better. Later add the cooked Hakka noodles in batches and stir fry. Increase the flame and gently keep tossing the noodles till the sauces and veggies are combined well. Further, add rice vinegar or white vinegar and mix it well. Serve your desi Schezwan noodles hot in bowls or plates.

Also Read: Roasted Makhanas Recipe Ideas To Try At Home This Chaitra Navratri

Also Read: Gudi Padwa Special Food & Recipes To Give A Tasty Start To The Hindu New Year