Easy Dinner Ideas: Egg Tacos Is A Quick And Delicious Recipe To Try While In Quarantine

Breakfast tacos are so delicious! Plus, they're easy to make with leftover veggies. You can make these egg tacos for breakfast, or a simple lunch or dinner! Let it be for your kids or any adult, this recipe with no doubt, will win their hearts. They can also be made with other various sausages and variations. It is a healthy snack in which there are several nutrients like 315 calories; 19.4 g fat; 23.7 g carbohydrates; 17.8 g protein; 220 mg cholesterol; 922 mg sodium. Egg tacos can be made in every time. There are other few special ingredients which are mentioned below, one can make use of them as they wish. One can also add black beans to the tortillas and can enjoy the tacos.

Egg Tacos

Ingredients for egg tacos

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/2 small red or green pepper, diced

1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

2/3 cup diced ham

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

4 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons butter

4 small whole wheat or regular flour tortillas, warmed

1/2 cup shredded Tex-Mex or Cheddar cheese

2 green onions, chopped

Topping:

salsa (optional)

chopped fresh coriander (optional)

How to cook an egg Tacos

In a medium non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium heat; saute red and jalapeno peppers and garlic for 2 minutes or until softened. Add ham and chilli powder; saute 2 minutes or until heated through. Remove to bowl; cover to keep warm.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk eggs, salt and pepper.

Melt butter in the same skillet on medium heat; add eggs and cook, stirring gently, until set but still soft, about 2 minutes.

Spoon eggs on each tortilla, top with ham mixture, cheese and onion. Serve with salsa and/or coriander, if desired.

This delicious recipe can be definitely made easily for breakfast. With extra cheese and avocado, you can add a different type of flavour to your tacos. You can also try different types of sauces to make your tacos even tastier.

Promo Image Credit: Shutterstock