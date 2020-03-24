Gudi Padwa Special Food & Recipes To Give A Tasty Start To The Hindu New Year

Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated by Marathi and Konkani people. This day marks the first of the month of Chaitra, thus marking the start of the new year according to the Hindu calendar. There are several traditions attached to this festival. But one of the major attractions about Gudi Padwa is the special food that is prepared for this occasion. There are several Gudi Padwa special recipes cooked in various households across Maharastra and Konkan areas.

Gudi Padwa special recipes

1. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one of the commonly found Gudi Padwa special recipes in every household. So here is the recipe for this special Gudi Padwa dish. Take a look.

Step 1- Take Chana dal in a pressure cooker. Add water and cook for up to 3-4 whistles.

Step 2 – Drain the water from the dal. Since the next step is adding sugar, smash it properly. Make sure its consistency is like a pate. Add some sugar to give the batter its signature sweet taste. Mix the batter and sugar thoroughly and cook slowly.

Step 3 – Add cardamom powder and grated nutmeg. Mix it thoroughly again.

Step 4 – Continue stirring the mixture on a low flame until it gets dry. Let the mixture cool down until you prepare the dough for the puran poli.

Step 5- Preparation of the dough

Take some maida in a bowl and add salt and ghee to it. Mix well. Add sufficient amount of water and make the dough. Wrap the dough in a cloth of 30 minutes.

Step 6- Make the puran poli –

Take some dough and roll it flat in a round shape with a roti roller. Add some puran on the rolled out dough. Now, enclose the puran in the dough and roll it flat once again. Next heat up a pan and add some ghee on its surface. Place the flat puran poli on the pan and cook. Your puran poli is ready to be served.

2. Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir Vadi is another Gudi Padwa special dishes. Kothimbir Vadi is easy to make and can last for a couple of days. So take a look at its recipe.

Step 1- Grind ½ teaspoon garlic, ½ teaspoon ginger, 1 green chilli together. Grind them together until it has medium coarse consistency.

Step 2 – Take some coriander leaves and wash them properly. Drain the excess water and clean them properly. Spread them over a flat, clean surface to remove the excess moisture. Chop them finely in a large bowl.

Step 3 – Once the chopped coriander does not have much moisture, add 1 bowl of besan to it.

Step 4 – Add some sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon cumin-coriander powder, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/8 teaspoon baking soda and salt.

Step 5 – Mix well. Add the already prepared ginger-garlic-chilli paste.

Step 6 – Add some water and make a thick batter.

Step 7 – Steam the mixture in a broad deep vessel. Place it in a steamer. Close it with a lid and steam it for 15-20 minutes over medium flame.

Step 8- Remove the lid after 15 minutes and check with a knife in the centre if comes out clean. If it does it is completely cooked.

Step 9- Remove the tray from the vessel and cut the dough into pieces. When it cools completely the Kothimbir Vadi is ready to be served.



3. Shrikhand

Shrikhand is one of the most commonly found recipes in several households during Gudi Padwa. Shrikhand is one of the easiest Gudi Padwa special recipes. Take a look.

Step 1- Take some yoghurt and add place some of it in a muslin cloth. Tie it and hang it overnight over a bowl in a refrigerator to drain.

Step 2- Take the drained yoghurt and transfer it in a bowl. Then add some sugar or any sugar substitute and mix well.

Step 3 – Soak some saffron and warm milk. Cool the milk down and add it to the yoghurt mixture.

Step 4 – Add some nutmeg and cardamom powder. Mix this yoghurt mixture well and chill it in a refrigerator.

Step 5 - Serve this chilled Shrikhand and sprinkle some chopped dry fruits on top.

4. Batata Vada

Batata Vada is another popular dish during Gudi Padwa. This dish is another easy dish to make during the tiring festivities of this occasion. Take a look.

Step 1 – Cook potatoes. Once cooked until they are soft, peel them and mash them coarsely.

Step 2 – Chop some green chillies, garlic, ginger and coriander leaves. Crush them together.

Step 3 – Add this crushed paste to the mashed potatoes and mix them together and make a thick batter.

Step 4 – Heat some oil in a frying vessel and add some mustard seeds. Add some curry leaves after the mustard seeds start cracking.

Step 5 – Prepare a separate besan batter.

Step 6 – Divide the potato batter in little balls and dip them in the besan batter.

Step 7- Fry till the vada is golden brown in colour.

Step 8 – Serve hot and fresh.

