Roasted Makhanas Recipe Ideas To Try At Home This Chaitra Navratri

The festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 25, 2020. During this festival, many devotees either fast or eat sattvic diet. The diet often includes light and nutritious food. One of the most popular food items that are eaten during this period is Makhana. It is also known as fox nut or lotus seed. They are puffy and are considered as super healthy. Makhana also has many qualities like they are low in calories, cholesterol and fats. Makhana also has anti-inflammatory properties which help in protecting from seasonal diseases. They are ideal for weight loss too. Here are five Makhana recipes to try at home.

Makhana Kheer

Kheer is one of the most popular Indian desserts. If someone is tired of having the same kheer often, one can always try making Makhana Kheer. The milky dessert is good in taste and with dry fruits, it also proves to be good for your health.

Makhana Aloo Sabzi

One can give regular sabzis a miss and try this recipe at home for an amazing option with roti. The very simple dish can be made by using tomatoes, spices and potatoes. This dish can be made by cooking for only five minutes.

Makhana Barfi

As surprising as it sounds, it is possible. One can make Barfi too with Makhana. This can be made by simply grinding the Makhanas and adding it to regular Barfi mix. Makhanas with besan, pistachios, cardamom powder, ghee and sugar make for a perfect sweet dish that can be enjoyed during Chaitra Navratri.

Makhana Tikki

One can always give regular aloo tikka a miss and try making Makhana Tikki. The delicious dish is made with roasted Makhana which is mixed with potato and flavoured with spices. It is then pan-fried on both the sides till it is crunchy and golden brown on both the sides.

Makhana Namkeen

If one wants to give a twist to regular roasted Makhana, one should try this recipe. This recipe can be made by adding roasted peanuts, cashews, pistachios, raisins and coconuts shavings to roasted makhanas. Mix everything with some herbs and spices for a perfect delicious Makhana Namkeen.