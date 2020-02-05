Dhabas In Mumbai That Will Put Any 5 Star Restaurant Meal To Shame

Dhabas in Mumbai are a blessing for food lovers. There are a few places that offer excellent food in the most traditional form. Here are a few dhabas in Mumbai that must be visited if you are a fan of homemade food.

Dhabas in Mumbai to try out

1. Shalimar Dhaba

Shalimar Dhaba is one of the very famous places to eat in Mumbai. It is situated on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. You will love the spicy food that is served here. It is rich and prepared in the most traditional manner. Go for this one if you are a fan of spicy food, especially in case of chicken dishes. It is easy to find as it located close to Shangrilla Water Park.

2. Mezbaan Dhaba

Mezbaan Dhaba is another great dhaba to visit in Mumbai. You must go for this option if you are a fan of kebabs. You will get a wide variety of chicken dishes and they will all taste special. The place is located on Thane-Mumbra road.

3. Pritam Da Dhaba

Pritam Da Dhaba is another great dhaba in Mumbai that must be tried. You must try the chakna and other sides available here. Masala pappad is one of the most famous dishes served here. The ambience is great as it makes you feel at home. It is easy to find as it is located in Dadar..

4. Jimmyy’s Dhaba

This is one of the posh dhaba options available in the city. You must go for this one if you like neat places. It is traditional and well-set. The food is well garnished and the place also provides the right ambience. It is a relatively costly option in the list. You must try out paneer tikka and bang bang chicken served here. It is easy to find as it is located at Bandra Kurla complex.

Image Courtesy: Canva