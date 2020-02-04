Pitla Recipe: How To Make This Maharashtrian Comfort Food At Home In Minutes

Pitla is a very famous Maharashtrian dish that is often considered to be the comfort food among the Maharashtrian community. Reportedly, other than Maharashtrians, many Indian households have Pitla in their weekly menu. An easy and quick Maharashtrian dish, Pitla can be made with limited ingredients. Here is how to make Maharashtrian Pitla at home.

Also Read | Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Dessert

Also Read | Almond And Amaranth Ladoo Recipe: Try This Healthy & Tasty Indian Dessert Recipe At Home

Maharashtrian Pitla Recipe

Ingredients required for Pitla recipe:

1 cup Besan

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1/2 tbsp cumin seeds

4-5 curry leaves

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1-2 finely chopped onions

1 tbsp roughly chopped green chillies

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Also Read | Moonglet Recipe: How To Make This Breakfast Dish In Minutes

How to make Pital recipe at home:

Take a bowl, combine 1 cup besan and 1 1/2 cups of water and whisk it well and keep it aside.

Keep a pan on a low flame, add some oil and crushed garlic to the pan and saute it for few seconds. After which, you can add cumin seeds and curry leaves to the pan.

Add green chillies and onions to the pan and saute it for a minute or more.



After all the spices are cooked, add the besan-water mixture to the pan, along with turmeric powder, coriander and salt. Stir the Pitla recipe for more than a minute. After which, cover the pan with a lid.



Turn the gas into a medium flame and cook it for more than two minutes and off the flame. Your tasty and scrumptious Maharashtrian Pitla recipe is ready to serve.

Also Read | Omurice Recipe: How To Prepare This Delicious Japanese Dish At Home

Also Read | Cheese Chilli Naan Recipe: How To Make The Dish At Home In Quick And Easy Steps

(Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Monika Grabkowska on Unsplash)