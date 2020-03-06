The Debate
Frozen Desserts Worth Trying That Will Leave Your Taste Buds Satiated

Food

There are many frozen desserts available in the market to take care of your post-meal cravings. Take a look at these frozen desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth

frozen desserts

A meal is often incomplete without any dessert. There are various types of desserts that can be made at home. However, there are also some types of frozen desserts that are quite mouth-watering. Take a look at some of the frozen desserts that are popular.

Types of frozen desserts

Ice- cream

Ice-cream is often made from dairy products and are combined with fruits and other sweet ingredients. Ice cream is one of the famous and frozen desserts of all time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Marquise

Marquise is made from chocolate, butter, cocoa powder, creams and eggs. There are also different flavours that come with this frozen dessert. It is made in the shape of a cake and there are many ways of making marquise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kulfi

Kulfi is one of the most famous frozen desserts in India. The dessert comes with a variety of flavours like mango, cardamom, saffron, pista, chocolate and many more. Kulfi is also known as the traditional Indian ice cream. It is one of the mouth-watering frozen desserts that will complete your meal perfectly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Frozen yoghurt

As the same suggests, the dessert is made with the help of yoghurt, although it is also made with other dairy products. This dessert is available in many variants like blueberry, dark chocolate, cinnamon, mango, and caramel, among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

