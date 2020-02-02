Chocolate Whipped Cream Recipe To Make Homemade Desserts More Scrumptious

Whipped cream is not only perfect with cakes, but also with hot chocolates, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, and thick shakes. If you are a dessert lover, you would love to have it with a spoon. However, adding chocolate to it only makes whipped cream more delicious. It is rightly said that chocolate makes everything better and delightful. Have you ever considered making a generous amount of cream at home? It is easy to beat whipping cream into a soft, fluffy and chocolatey whipped cream. Read on to know about chocolate whipped cream recipe:

Here is the recipe to prepare homemade chocolate whipped cream using a heavy cream

Ingredients

2 cups of Heavy cream

¼ cup of Cocoa Powder

½ cup of White sugar, powdered

Source: Journal des Femmes Cuisine

A step by step method to make chocolate whipped cream

Take a wide and deep bowl along with beaters and freeze them in the refrigerator for about 15-30 minutes. It is necessary to chill the utensils before starting to beat heavy cream. It makes the process faster and tidy. Pour all the three ingredients i.e. heavy cream, powdered white sugar and cocoa powder in the chilled bowl. Take about 5 minutes to beat the ingredients with an electric mixer until it fluffs up and becomes thicker. Keep checking it in between if it can be scooped out. You can check the preparation by peak getting stiffer and the whipped cream holding its shape after scooping. After using the required amount, you can place the leftover amount in a container. Store the chocolate whipped cream in the refrigerator and use in desserts and drinks for three days before it starts to spoil.

Source: Shivesh Bhatia

