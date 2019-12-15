International Tea Day 2019: India's Most Popular Styles Of Tea

Though the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently designated May 21 as International Tea Day, the world, in 2019, is celebrating the day on December 15 as per the past norms. The decision was taken based on India’s proposal moved at the FAO Intergovernmental Group (IGG) on Tea in 2015.

“So happy that a proposal moved by India to observe #InternationalTeaDay at the @FAO IGG on Tea in Oct 15 have been accepted by the @UN,” tweeted Joydeep Phukan, Coordinator on FAO IGG on Tea for India.

International Tea Day is celebrated, especially in tea-producing countries, to draw the attention of governments towards global tea trade and its impact on workers and growers. One of the most popular beverages in India, the country has come up with different styles of tea over the years.

Read: Check Out 5 Best Tea Stalls In Kolkata To Relish Chai In Winter

Tandoori tea

One of the interesting innovations has been tandoori tea, ideated by a young BSc graduate Amol Dilip Rajdeo from Pune where he used tandoor to make it. A clay pot or kulhad is pre-heated in tandoor and half-cooked tea is poured into it.

Green and Black tea

Another popular variant, generally consumed by fitness enthusiasts, is green tea which is brewed for very less time and lower temperatures. Producers often add different flavours to it in order to broaden the range of consumers. Black tea is brewed by completely oxidising the tea leaves, unlike the green tea. Commonly used in Sri Lanka, India and China, black tea has a distinct flavour and aroma depending on where it is produced.

Read: Chai In Winter: Relish On The Best Varieties Of Tea At These Chai-points In Bangalore

Oolong tea

Tea connoisseurs value oolong tea, a traditional Chinese semi-oxidized tea since it requires special skill to produce it. Blue tea variant is known for its good taste and health benefits as it has a lot of antioxidants. These anti-oxidants help the body fight free radicals that are toxic and cause premature ageing. Different types of infused and herbal tea made by including rooibos, chamomile, jasmine or mint are also available in the market which is generally consumed for its medicinal properties.

Read: Types Of Teas That Every Tea Lover Should Definitely Try In Their Lives

Read: Best Italian Food Places In Mumbai That Every Foodie Must Try