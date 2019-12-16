The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Here's An Authentic Recipe For South Indian Sambar That You Can Easily Prepare At Home

Food

Sambar recipe | Sambar is one of the most famous traditional South Indian dishes. Read ahead to know how to make authentic South Indian sambar at home

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sambar recipe

Sambar is one of the most famous traditional South Indian dishes. The dish is not only healthy and nutritious but also tastes delicious. Sambar is a lentil-based stew mixed with vegetable and tamarind juice. There are various types of sambar, including Udupi sambar, Arachuvitta sambar, Varutharacha sambar, and Idli sambar that are relished all over India. Read ahead to know how to make authentic South Indian sambar at home:

Also Read | Photo Of Recipe Combining Noodles With Oranges Makes Netizens Uneasy

Recipe for South Indian sambar at home

Ingredients

For pressure cooking

  • ½ cup toor dal
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • 2 cups of water

Vegetables

  • 10 drumstick pieces
  • ¼ cubed onion
  • ½ roughly chopped tomato
  • 7 pieces brinjal /eggplant
  • ½ chopped carrot 
  • ½ chopped potato

Also Read | Pakistani Biryani Offer A Perfect Blend Of Tastes And Fragrance; Check Out The Recipe Here

Other ingredients

  • ½ lemon sized tamarind
  • 1 tsp jaggery or sugar
  • 2 green chillies
  • salt
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • 2 tsp sambar powder

Tempering ingredients

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil / any cooking oil
  • 1 tsp mustard seeds
  • ¾ tsp urad dal
  • few curry leaves
  • pinch of hing

Also Read | Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

Recipe

  • First, add ½ cup of toor dal with 2 cups of water in a pressure cooker.
  • Add a pinch of turmeric to it and pressure cook it for 5 whistles.
  • Meanwhile, take small half lemon sized tamarind and soak in water, in a small bowl.
  • Chop vegetables like carrot, eggplant, drumstick, onions and tomatoes, and keep them prepared.
  • Now, in a large utensil, take the tamarind water.
  • Add 1 tsp of jaggery/sugar along with green chill, salt and turmeric powder to it.
  • Further, add all the chopped vegetables to the same mixture.

Also Read | Delicious Two Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds

  • Once the dal is cooked, mash it well.
  • The vegetables should be cooked properly after about ten minutes.
  • Now, add the mashed toor dal and bring it to boil.
  • Add 2 tsp of sambar powder.
  • Mix the sambar powder and bring it to boil.
  • Prepare the tempering by heating urad dal, mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves and red chillies.
  • Add the tempering to the freshly prepared sambar.
  • The sambar is ready to be served hot.
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES