Here's An Authentic Recipe For South Indian Sambar That You Can Easily Prepare At Home

Sambar is one of the most famous traditional South Indian dishes. The dish is not only healthy and nutritious but also tastes delicious. Sambar is a lentil-based stew mixed with vegetable and tamarind juice. There are various types of sambar, including Udupi sambar, Arachuvitta sambar, Varutharacha sambar, and Idli sambar that are relished all over India. Read ahead to know how to make authentic South Indian sambar at home:
Recipe for South Indian sambar at home
Ingredients
For pressure cooking
- ½ cup toor dal
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 2 cups of water
Vegetables
- 10 drumstick pieces
- ¼ cubed onion
- ½ roughly chopped tomato
- 7 pieces brinjal /eggplant
- ½ chopped carrot
- ½ chopped potato
Other ingredients
- ½ lemon sized tamarind
- 1 tsp jaggery or sugar
- 2 green chillies
- salt
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 2 tsp sambar powder
Tempering ingredients
- 1 tbsp coconut oil / any cooking oil
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- ¾ tsp urad dal
- few curry leaves
- pinch of hing
Recipe
- First, add ½ cup of toor dal with 2 cups of water in a pressure cooker.
- Add a pinch of turmeric to it and pressure cook it for 5 whistles.
- Meanwhile, take small half lemon sized tamarind and soak in water, in a small bowl.
- Chop vegetables like carrot, eggplant, drumstick, onions and tomatoes, and keep them prepared.
- Now, in a large utensil, take the tamarind water.
- Add 1 tsp of jaggery/sugar along with green chill, salt and turmeric powder to it.
- Further, add all the chopped vegetables to the same mixture.
- Once the dal is cooked, mash it well.
- The vegetables should be cooked properly after about ten minutes.
- Now, add the mashed toor dal and bring it to boil.
- Add 2 tsp of sambar powder.
- Mix the sambar powder and bring it to boil.
- Prepare the tempering by heating urad dal, mustard seeds, hing, curry leaves and red chillies.
- Add the tempering to the freshly prepared sambar.
- The sambar is ready to be served hot.