Here's An Authentic Recipe For South Indian Sambar That You Can Easily Prepare At Home

Sambar is one of the most famous traditional South Indian dishes. The dish is not only healthy and nutritious but also tastes delicious. Sambar is a lentil-based stew mixed with vegetable and tamarind juice. There are various types of sambar, including Udupi sambar, Arachuvitta sambar, Varutharacha sambar, and Idli sambar that are relished all over India. Read ahead to know how to make authentic South Indian sambar at home:

Also Read | Photo Of Recipe Combining Noodles With Oranges Makes Netizens Uneasy

Recipe for South Indian sambar at home

Ingredients

For pressure cooking

½ cup toor dal

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 cups of water

Vegetables

10 drumstick pieces

¼ cubed onion

½ roughly chopped tomato

7 pieces brinjal /eggplant

½ chopped carrot

½ chopped potato

Also Read | Pakistani Biryani Offer A Perfect Blend Of Tastes And Fragrance; Check Out The Recipe Here

Other ingredients

½ lemon sized tamarind

1 tsp jaggery or sugar

2 green chillies

salt

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp sambar powder

Tempering ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil / any cooking oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

¾ tsp urad dal

few curry leaves

pinch of hing

Also Read | Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

Recipe

First, add ½ cup of toor dal with 2 cups of water in a pressure cooker.

Add a pinch of turmeric to it and pressure cook it for 5 whistles.

Meanwhile, take small half lemon sized tamarind and soak in water, in a small bowl.

Chop vegetables like carrot, eggplant, drumstick, onions and tomatoes, and keep them prepared.

Now, in a large utensil, take the tamarind water.

Add 1 tsp of jaggery/sugar along with green chill, salt and turmeric powder to it.

Further, add all the chopped vegetables to the same mixture.

Also Read | Delicious Two Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds