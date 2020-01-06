The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dora Wat Recipe For All Non-vegetarian Food Lovers To Try At Home

Food

Doro wat dish is one exotic delicious dish that is usually cooked during Hanukkah. Have a look at the instructions & steps to follow for Doro Wat recipe here-

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Doro Wat recipe

Doro Wat is a popular chicken dish in Ethiopia. Doro wat can be made easily and prepared in advance. Through ratcheting up the sweet paprika instead of the cayenne, you manage the spice and heat of the dish as per your taste. Have a look at the ingredients needed and directions to follow below to cook this exotic non-vegetarian recipe.

Ingredients to prepare Doro Wat: 

  • 2 lbs./800 g of chicken thighs and drumsticks
  • juice of 1 small lemon
  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil or niter kibbeh (fragrant butter)
  • 6 teaspoons berbere spice mix (or less, depending on what sort of heat you can take)
  • 6 large red onions
  • 2 to 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 inch of fresh ginger
  • salt as desired
  • 11 ounces/450 mL of water or chicken stock (add as required)
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala
  • 6 eggs

Read: Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe

Read: Here's The Recipe To Make A Delicious And Crispy Jain Pizza At Home

Directions to prepare Doro Wat: 

  • Marinate the chicken pieces in lemon juice. Next, in a food processor or handheld chopper, blend a paste of finely chopped onions, garlic, and ginger. Add the onions to a thick-bottomed pan to make Doro Wat in its most authentic form and cook gently for an hour until the onions have cooked and become a sweet paste.

  • Add the vegetable oil to the Wok. Usually, olive oil is not used because it has a strong flavour that can overpower the authentic spices used in Doro Wat. Add berbere spice, ginger, and garlic and fry it. 

  • Add the pieces of chicken to the oven. Simmer 40 minutes on low heat until the chicken is cooked. Sprinkle the garam masala over the wat in half. When needed, you may need to top up with some water and stir periodically to avoid sticking to the pan base. 

  • Boil the eggs. Remove the shell of the eggs and then add them to the Wat. Cook for 40 minutes till the eggs simmer. To enjoy the dish in its traditional way, serve the Doro Wat on top of the injera. You can also enjoy the dish with an Indian flatbread. 

Read: Taiwanese Three Cup Chicken Recipe To Satisfy Your Tastebuds

Read: Recipe To Make The Perfect Vegetarian Fried Rice For Your Friends And Family

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU