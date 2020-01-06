Dora Wat Recipe For All Non-vegetarian Food Lovers To Try At Home

Doro Wat is a popular chicken dish in Ethiopia. Doro wat can be made easily and prepared in advance. Through ratcheting up the sweet paprika instead of the cayenne, you manage the spice and heat of the dish as per your taste. Have a look at the ingredients needed and directions to follow below to cook this exotic non-vegetarian recipe.

Read: Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe

Read: Here's The Recipe To Make A Delicious And Crispy Jain Pizza At Home

Marinate the chicken pieces in lemon juice. Next, in a food processor or handheld chopper, blend a paste of finely chopped onions, garlic, and ginger. Add the onions to a thick-bottomed pan to make Doro Wat in its most authentic form and cook gently for an hour until the onions have cooked and become a sweet paste.

Add the vegetable oil to the Wok. Usually, olive oil is not used because it has a strong flavour that can overpower the authentic spices used in Doro Wat. Add berbere spice, ginger, and garlic and fry it.

Add the pieces of chicken to the oven. Simmer 40 minutes on low heat until the chicken is cooked. Sprinkle the garam masala over the wat in half. When needed, you may need to top up with some water and stir periodically to avoid sticking to the pan base.