Taiwanese Three Cup Chicken Recipe To Satisfy Your Tastebuds

Foodies all around the world love to try delicious food items to satisfy their hunger pangs. The world is filled with many places and food items which are prepared and served in distinct ways. If you love to try out food items that are soul-pleasing, here is a quirky recipe of Taiwanese three-cup chicken.

This recipe surely satisfies many hearts as it is made with fresh red chillies and heartwarming soy sauce. The mixture is too good to handle due to its richness in taste from spices, to sugar it has everything. The Taiwanese version of the dish uses rice wine as the key ingredient for enhancing the taste.

Ingredients for preparing Taiwanese three-cup chicken

One cup of sesame oil

A three-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced into 12 to 15 thick discs

12 to 15 whole cloves garlic

Four whole scallions, trimmed and cut into one-inch pieces

Two to three small fresh red chilies, halved or sliced

One cup of rice wine

One cup of light soy sauce

Two tablespoons of sugar

Two cups of packed fresh Thai basil leaves

Also Read | Recipe to make the perfect vegetarian fried rice for your friends and family

Directions for preparing Taiwanese three-cup chicken

Step one:

Start heating the sesame oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high flame. Make sure to pour less than a whole cup of sesame oil. Now, start adding the slices of ginger, cloves of garlic, pieces of scallions, and required chillies. Then, cook for about one minute or until the mixture is fragrant.

Step two:

Once the mixture starts oozing out fragrance, start adding the chicken pieces one by one to avoid any burn. Keep stirring occasionally for two to three minutes until it looks light brown. Now, add the rice wine and soy sauce in the mixture and allow them to boil nicely.

Also Read | Perfect Garlic Mushroom recipe that you can try at home and impress everyone

Step three:

Reduce to the flame to simmer and cook and keep it uncovered until the chicken pieces are cooked properly and the sauce is slightly reduced. Make sure to cook for about 15 minutes and stir in the sugar until just dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil. Serve immediately.

Also Read | Ukranian garlic bread recipe you can try at home to satiate your taste buds

Also Read | Here's a quick and easy recipe for spicy Moroccan carrot salad