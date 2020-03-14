Easy And Tasty Indian Vegan Meals That One Must Surely Try On A Weekend

Indian cuisine is one of the most diverse cuisines in the world. With people from different cultures and backgrounds in the country, the recipes also change as you move from one part of the country to the other. Most Indian households use vegetables and various spices for their meals on a daily basis.

In India, cooking is considered as an art and there are a wide array of recipes to cater to everyone's likings. In contemporary times, veganism has become a highly popular practice among the masses. Hence, here are some easy ideas for vegan Indian meals:

Seitan Vindaloo

Vindaloo is one of spiciest curries and Seitan Vindaloo is no exception. In this recipe, seitan is first smothered and then mixed in a combination of tangy and spicy tomato-based curry. It is a traditional Indian dish which is full of flavour and is highly affordable and easy to make too.

Peanut Noodles

Peanut Noodles are an easy and delicious option which can be prepared within 30 minutes. It can be either served in bowls or in lettuce wraps and is one of the healthiest vegan meals. This recipe can be made on a weeknight dinner or as packed lunch.

Palak tofu

Tofu is made up of mashed soya beans which replaces paneer in the vegan recipe of 'palak paneer'. The dish is called palak tofu and is made exactly like palak paneer, replacing the paneer with tofu. It can be one of the best options for a healthy vegan lunch.

Tofu tikka masala

Yet another tofu recipe wherein all one needs to do is replace paneer with tofu. One can cook tofu tikka masala exactly how they cook paneer tikka masala. The spices and other ingredients remain the same expect for panner. It can be one of the tastiest recipes for a weekend vegan dinner.

