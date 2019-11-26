The Debate
Malai Kofta Recipe: Four Easy Steps To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Food

Malai Kofta is amongst the most delicious food items of Indian cuisine. They are made up of Paneer which is loved by many people in India. Find out the recipe.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta is one of the tastiest Indian dishes one can ever taste. The dish tastes heavenly with each bite. These Malai Koftas can be made at home easily. Here is the tastiest recipe of Malai Kofta for people who haven't tried making them-

Ingredients of Malai Kofta

  • 70 grams of Paneer (Cottage Cheese)
  • Quarter cup of cashews
  • Half teaspoon of poppy seeds
  • half teaspoon of paste garlic
  • Half teaspoon of red chilli powder
  • Half tablespoon of mustard oil
  • One teaspoon of all-purpose flour
  • Half teaspoon of garam masala powder
  • One green cardamom
  • Two medium chopped tomato
  • two tablespoon melon seeds
  • Half teaspoon of ginger paste
  • Quarter teaspoon of powdered green cardamom
  • Two pinches of salt
  • A very little amount of yoghurt 
  • One tablespoon of fresh cream
  • One bunch of coriander leaves

Steps to make Malai Kofta

Step 1

Start with pressure cooking the tomatoes with cashew nuts, poppy seeds, ginger, green cardamoms, melon seeds, red chilli powder, salt, and one tablespoon of oil. It will be cooked in just a single whistle. Allow the mixture to cool and then grind them in a blender. Add yogurt in the mixture and combine it well. Then keep it aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, take a bowl and add mashed paneer to it. Add green cardamom powder, salt, flour and mix them properly. This mixture must appear a bit thicker. Then take small portions from the mixture and shape them into koftas.

Step 3

Now take a pan and add some oil. To make this recipe even more delicious and rich in taste, use some ghee rather than refined oil. Heat it over moderate flame. Once the oil is hot enough, carefully put the koftas in the oil and deep fry them. Remove them once the Koftas are golden.

Step 4

Next, filter the mixture and transfer them in a pan. Heat it on high flame and bring the mixture to a boil. Add some garam masala along with the cream. Later, take a serving bowl to add the deep-fried koftas and pour the gravy over it. Garnish them with some more cream and some fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or chapati.

Published:
