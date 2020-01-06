Salman Khan Paid Rs 600 Crore To Clean Dishes, Claims Himanshi; Calls BB 13 Scripted

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the show a few of weeks ago. Himanshi appeared on the show as a wild card contestant and her bonding with Asim Riaz in the show made her fans go gaga over their chemistry in the show. Though the actor got evicted from the show, she has been very open to stating her views on the reality TV show, particularly after her exit from the show. Recently, Himanshi is also making headlines for one of her videos.

The video was taken by one of her friends and it features Himanshi at a salon getting her manicure done. While getting her nails done, she is seen saying that because of washing dishes at the Bigg Boss house, her nails have become chapped. To which her friend says that even Salman Khan went inside the house to do the dishes and she should just stop being so dramatic over it. To this, Himanshi replied that he is paid Rs. 600 crores to clean dishes. And further, in the video, the two proceeded to talk about Salman’s business.

Check out the post here:

Listen dear!!! I have found this on Instagram!!Real face of #HimanshiKhurana



In the video:👇

Hemanshi- haath khrab ho gaye bb me bartan dhote dhote

Video maker-salman khan bhi to gaya tha vo kya natak kar raha tha

Hemanshi-use to 6cr milte hai or sb to extension bhi ho gaya. pic.twitter.com/6tzpMWK7SY — Natasha roy (@Natasha60175846) January 5, 2020

Apart from that, just after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Himanshi also posted a tweet to show her support for her best friend Asim. She posted the tweet just after Salman Khan lashed out at Asim for his attitude inside the house. Himanshi wrote in the tweet that she is very proud of Asim and will always stay by his side.

Proud of you asim .........I’ll be by your side always ❤️❤️ #ViewersChoiceAsim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 4, 2020

Post her exit from the show, Himanshi in an interview with a leading media portal had called her eviction unfair. She said that her eviction looked completely scripted and predecided. She added from the captain of the house, getting the right to select individuals, to sending Paras Chhabra outside the house for medical treatment when everybody realizes he had got the least number of votes a week ago and all this just looked scripted and pre-planned to her.

