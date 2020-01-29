Bengali Rasgullas Recipe: Easy Steps To Prepare This Spongy And Light Dessert

Rasgulla is a syrupy dessert, which is mostly consumed in the Indian subcontinent and regions with South Asian diaspora. The much-popular dish is made from ball-shaped dumplings of Chenna and Semolina dough, cooked in light syrup made of sugar. Traditionally, the dish is used as an offering to the Indian Goddess Lakshmi during the Makar month of the Hindu calendar. Originated in West Bengal and Odisha, Rasgullas are often infused with some modern flavours and techniques. Here are some easy steps you need to follow to gorge on some perfect, spongy Bengali Rasgullas.

Ingredients

800 gm paneer or freshly extracted Milk Chhena

400 gm sugar

1 teaspoon of rose water

500 ml of water

2 teaspoon flour

1/2 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

A small pinch of Saffron

1 teaspoon of crumbled pistachios

Steps to prepare a perfect Bengali Rasgulla

For making this famous dessert recipe, mix the paneer, flour and cardamom powder in a bowl. Knead all these ingredients into a smooth dough. Remember, you cannot make soft rasgullas, if you do not make a smooth and soft dough. Another trick to make it flavoursome is to add some cardamom powder while kneading. This will accentuate the taste.

Now make small balls from this kneaded dough. Ensure the balls are smooth and crack-free. To prepare the balls, you need to grease your hand with some refined oil or ghee. This will bind the dough easily and ease the process of making the balls. Boil water in a pan. Add sugar and make a syrup of one string consistency. Reduce the flame so that the temperature of the syrup slightly comes down.

Slowly drop the balls one by one and allow them to simmer in the syrup for 5-10 minutes. Once they rise up and appear cooked, remove from fire and allow to cool. Add rose syrup, mix well and serve promptly.

(Promo Image: Shutterstock)