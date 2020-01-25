Simple Kale Dishes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Vegetable

Reportedly originated in the eastern Mediterranean and Asia Minor, kale is basically a curly-leaved vegetable from the cabbage family. Kale is an annual plant grown with a wide range of germination temperatures. Kale thrives in winters and can survive in temperatures as low as –15° Celsius. Reportedly, during World War II, cultivation of kale was encouraged by the involved countries, as the vegetable was easy to grow and provided important nutrients missing from a diet because of rationing. Kale is mostly consumed in countries with extremely cold temperatures like Canada, Norway, Greenland and Russia. Here are a few kale dishes that will make you fall in love with the vegetable:

Arugula-Kale Harvest Salad

Arugula-Kale Harvest Salad is a popular dish in the West. Mostly consumed by fitness enthusiasts, Arugula-Kale Harvest Salad is a classic European dish, which is usually mixed with avocados, squash, and salami. Seasoned with some salt, pepper and a hint of paprika, Arugula-Kale Harvest Salad is often made during the Thanksgiving ceremony in the USA and Germany.

Chicken with Kale and White-Bean mash

Considered as classic American comfort food, Chicken with Kale and White-Bean mash is a must-have dish. It is usually made with stuffings of kale, cheese, potatoes, cilantro, and macaroni. Chicken with Kale and White-Bean mash is often served with some cannellini beans and parsnips. The dish is often sauced with pesto.

Tuscan Sausage and Kale Frittata

Frittata is an egg-based Italian dish similar to an omelette, which is often enriched with additional ingredients such as meat, cheese or vegetables. Considered as a healthy meal for fitness enthusiasts, Tuscan Sausage and Kale Frittata is usually made with minced chicken meat, which is infused with some kale-flavoured frittata. The dish is often topped with some fried cherry tomatoes and parsnips.

(Promo Image: Photo by Ronit Shaked on Unsplash)