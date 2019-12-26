Roasted Eggplant Recipe: Simple And Easy Way To Make This Dish At Home

Eggplants are also known as aubergines and they belong to the nightshade family of plants. They are used in many different dishes around the world. Although eggplant is often considered a vegetable, they are technically a fruit. The eggplant comes in many varieties that range in size and colour and while a deep purple skin is the most common one, there are red, green or even black eggplants available. Eggplants are rich in many nutrients and contain a good amount of vitamins and minerals. They are also a good source of fibre and protein. Eggplants are known to be high in antioxidants and reduce the risk of heart diseases. While they promote blood sugar control, they help in weight loss also. Eggplants are very easy to add in any dish and they are beneficial in fighting cancer as well. Although there are many ways to cook eggplant, roasted eggplant is the best way to consume it. Here is an easy and simple recipe to make a roasted eggplant at home. Read on to find out about it.

Ingredients

1 large eggplant (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 teaspoon

kosher salt

3 tablespoons

olive oil

Method: Cube the eggplant. Slice the stem of the fruit. Peel it and then cut it into one-inch cubes. Salt the eggplant. To do that, place the eggplant in a colander and sprinkle it with salt. Let it sit for thirty minutes. The eggplant is likely to let off a bit of water. Heat it in an oven at 400-degree Fahrenheit. Next, you have to rinse and dry it. After rinsing the eggplant, place it on a few layers of paper towels and pat dry with a few more towels. After that, transfer the eggplant to a baking sheet and spread it in a single layer. Drizzle some olive oil and toss to coat. Roast it for twenty minutes. Flip and roast until it turns golden brown and tender. After that, it is ready to be consumed. They can be eaten in salads, as fries or simply as a side dish on their own.

