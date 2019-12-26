Jain Pav Bhaji Recipe: Learn To Make One Of The Most Popular Dishes In India

Pav Bhaji is one of the most popular vegetarian delicacies in India. Prepared with various vegetables, spices, this recipe is served with Pav and sometimes even chutney. This traditional Indian recipe is prepared from mashed potatoes, cauliflower, onions, tomatoes, green beans along with ginger-garlic paste. But if you are someone who doesn't prefer onions, potatoes and garlic then you are in the right place. Here are the steps and ingredients for Jain Pav Bhaji recipe:

How to make Jain Pav Bhaji?

Ingredients for Jain Pav Bhaji Recipe

For the Jain Pav Bhaji:

10-12 whole dry Kashmiri red chillies

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1/2 cup finely chopped capsicum

2 cups finely chopped tomatoes

2 tsp chilli powder

1 1/2 tbsp pav bhaji masal

salt to taste

3/4 cup boiled cauliflower

1/3 cup dried green peas boiled and mashed

3/4 cup boiled green peas

2 tbsp chopped coriander

For the pav:

Pav

8 tbsp butter

1 tsp Pav Bhaji masala

For the garnish:

1 tbsp chopped coriander

4 tsp butter

Step to make Jain Pav Bhaji

Step 1

Soak the red chillies in 1/3 cup of water. Drain the water after an hour. Then grind the red chillies to a smooth paste and keep aside. You can use water to grind the red chillies.

Step 2

Take a large pan and heat the oil and add cumin seeds. Wait until the seeds crackle, then add red chilli paste and saute it for a minute. Then add capsicum, chilli powder. pav bhaji masala, tomatoes, salt and half cup water. Mix all the ingredients together for about 7-10 minutes. Wait until the oil separates and start mashing all the ingredients simultaneously. Then add cauliflower, green peas, coriander and 1/3 cup water. Keep mashing all the ingredients you add. Cook for about 10 minutes while stirring continuously.

Step 3

Take the Pav and slit it vertically and keep aside. Take a pan and add 2 tsp of butter and pav bhaji masala to the butter. Slit open the pov and place them over the butter and masala. Cook it on a medium flame, you don't want to burn the pav. Wait till they turn crisp brown and take them out.

Step 4

You can now place the Pav Bhaji in a plate. Garnish it with finely chopped coriander leaves, tomatoes slices and a lemon wedge. You can even top it with butter. Your Pav Bhaji recipe is ready to be served.

