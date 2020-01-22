Explore South Indian Cuisine With This Easy Recipe Of Lemon Rice To Try At Home

Lemon rice is an authentic traditional delicacy of South Indian cuisine. It is a simple preparation of rice with an added flavour of lemon, peanuts, and cashew nuts. Lemon rice is traditionally served with pappadums or a vegetable salad. However, in many parts of South India, it is also served with raita or curd. It is an easy-to-cook meal and a perfect at any time of the day. Here is an easy recipe for lemon rice.
- 1 cup raw rice (or 3 cups cooked rice)
- 2 tablespoon peanuts
- 10-15 Curry Leaves (Kari Patta)
- 2 Green Chillies
- 1 teaspoon Rai (Black Mustard Seeds)
- 1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds (Jeera)
- 1/2 teaspoon Urad Dal (Split & Skinned Black Lentils)
- 1/2 teaspoon Chana Dal (Split Chickpeas)
- 2-3 whole Dried Red Chillies
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric Powder (Haldi)
- 1/8 teaspoon Asafoetida (Heeng)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2-3 tablespoons Lemon Juice
- 2 tablespoons oil
Also Read | Kerala: Some divine South Indian dishes that one should savour
Preparation of lemon rice
- Wash and rinse 1 cup of rice with water. Then add them in a pressure cooker along with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons oil and 2 cups of water. Cook the rice till you get 2 whistles then cool it down. Then gently fluff the rice with a fork.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan and roast the peanuts. In the same pan, add 1 teaspoon Black Mustard Seeds (Rai) and let them crackle.
- When the Mustard Seeds start to splutter, add 1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds and fry them for a few seconds. Add 1/2 teaspoon urad dal (split & skinned Black Lentils) and 1/2 teaspoon chana dal (split chickpeas). Fry them till they turn golden brown.
Also Read | Here's an authentic recipe for South Indian Sambar that you can easily prepare at home
- Add 2-3 whole dried red chillies and fry them for a minute. Add 10-15 curry leaves along with finely chopped green chillies to the pan. Then add 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder and 1/8 teaspoon asafoetida.
- Add the cooked rice to the pan. Add 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice to the rice. Toss the rice gently to coat them in the tempering.
- Now add the roasted peanuts to the rice and mix everything together. Turn off the heat and let the rice sit for 5 minutes. Lemon rice is ready. You can serve it as is or with any raita or papad.
Also Read | Coimbatore food guide: Places that offer delicious North and South Indian dishes
Also Read | Rava Masala Dosa: Learn the recipe of this South Indian dish in easy steps