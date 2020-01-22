Explore South Indian Cuisine With This Easy Recipe Of Lemon Rice To Try At Home

Lemon rice is an authentic traditional delicacy of South Indian cuisine. It is a simple preparation of rice with an added flavour of lemon, peanuts, and cashew nuts. Lemon rice is traditionally served with pappadums or a vegetable salad. However, in many parts of South India, it is also served with raita or curd. It is an easy-to-cook meal and a perfect at any time of the day. Here is an easy recipe for lemon rice.

1 cup raw rice (or 3 cups cooked rice)

2 tablespoon peanuts

10-15 Curry Leaves (Kari Patta)

2 Green Chillies

1 teaspoon Rai (Black Mustard Seeds)

1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

1/2 teaspoon Urad Dal (Split & Skinned Black Lentils)

1/2 teaspoon Chana Dal (Split Chickpeas)

2-3 whole Dried Red Chillies

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric Powder (Haldi)

1/8 teaspoon Asafoetida (Heeng)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons Lemon Juice

2 tablespoons oil

Preparation of lemon rice

Wash and rinse 1 cup of rice with water. Then add them in a pressure cooker along with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons oil and 2 cups of water. Cook the rice till you get 2 whistles then cool it down. Then gently fluff the rice with a fork.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan and roast the peanuts. In the same pan, add 1 teaspoon Black Mustard Seeds (Rai) and let them crackle.

When the Mustard Seeds start to splutter, add 1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds and fry them for a few seconds. Add 1/2 teaspoon urad dal (split & skinned Black Lentils) and 1/2 teaspoon chana dal (split chickpeas). Fry them till they turn golden brown.

Add 2-3 whole dried red chillies and fry them for a minute. Add 10-15 curry leaves along with finely chopped green chillies to the pan. Then add 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder and 1/8 teaspoon asafoetida.

Add the cooked rice to the pan. Add 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice to the rice. Toss the rice gently to coat them in the tempering.

Now add the roasted peanuts to the rice and mix everything together. Turn off the heat and let the rice sit for 5 minutes. Lemon rice is ready. You can serve it as is or with any raita or papad.

